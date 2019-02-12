Pop superstar Kesha is headed to Sarasota this spring. It’s a concert with a cause

Pop superstar Kesha is headed to Sarasota this spring to perform at a concert for a cause.
Kesha will headline the Forty Carrots Family Center’s Firefly Gala on March 30 at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The gala features a grand dinner, a live auction, a concert and a post-show dance party.
The event is an annual fundraiser for Forty Carrots, an organization that supports non-profits that offer parenting education, early childhood education and mental health services in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
It’s a worthy cause, but tickets will cost you.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Kesha fans will have to shell out at least $1,995 to attend, which buys a two-ticket package for dinner and the concert.
More expensive sponsorship packages that include up to 12 concert tickets are also available.
Past headliners at the event include KC & The Sunshine Band, Blondie, The Go-Go’s, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Bret Michaels, Flo Rida and Jason Derulo.
This won’t be Kesha’s only stop in Florida this year.
“Kesha’s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride,” a floating music festival of sorts, departs from Tampa on Feb. 17. The Norwegian Cruise Line journey features performances by Kesha and more than 15 other entertainers on the way to and from the Bahamas.
Kesha’s 2017 album “Rainbow” earned her two Grammy nominations: one for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and another for “Best Pop Solo Performance.”
Firefly Gala details: Saturday, March 30. Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr., Sarasota. Ages 21 and up. $1,995 and up. Info: fireflygala.org.
Comments