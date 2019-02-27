Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a local artist you should know and live music this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones
Of all the great blues bands in Bradenton, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones are one of the standouts.
The band combines experience and energy for a rollicking, old-timey sound.
The band’s most recent album, “Complicated Mess,” was released in October, and it’s a fun listen with 10 original songs and three covers.
See the band this Saturday at Darwin Brewing in Bradenton.
More info: dougdeming.com.
Thursday
Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Nashville Songwriters Showcase at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
This weekend the brewery will host a night with two Nashville songwriters. Clint Daniels has made the charts with his songs and co-written number-one hits for country stars; Brian Sutherland is a singer-songwriter playing eclectic Americana music.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Thursday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Friday
Beppe Gambetta Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Beppe Gambetta artfully combines American and Mediteranean folk music traditions.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Justin Layman at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Justin Layman is a Sarasota singer-songwriter performing folk and blues.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Boss Hawg Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club
Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.” The band will perform Friday and Saturday night at Joyland.
Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $7. Info: joylandbradenton.com.
Donny LaPonte at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Donny LaPonte is a singer-songwriter who re-imagines classic songs and writes his own; his live show features mellow vocals and instrument looping.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Experimental Farm Road at Growler’s Pub
A psychedelic folk band homegrown in Sarasota, Experimental Farm Road takes ‘60s classics to heart with their vintage covers and groovy originals.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Growler’s Pub, 2831 N Tamiami Trail. No cover. Info: growlersonline.com.
Buzz Factor at Cortez Kitchen
Buzz Factor plays high-energy rock and roll covers of songs from the 1970s to the 2000s.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Darwin Brewing
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
JP Soars and the Red Hots at The Blue Rooster
JP Soars and band are a blues powerhouse with decades of experience and many recognitions between them, including an
International Blues Challenge win. The band is touring Soars’ fourth studio album, “Southbound I-95.”
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Memphis Rub Band at Seafood Shack
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.
Sunday
Dom Flemons at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Dom Flemons is one of the original founders of Grammy-winning folk band the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Flemons is a folk music scholar who keeps old traditions and instruments alive with modern music.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
