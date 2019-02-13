Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a local artist to know and live music around town this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Eric Von
If you like country music, you can’t go wrong with Eric Von.
That’s the stage name of Eric von Hahmann, a Cortez native and singer-songwriter.
The young rocker has the chops and stage presence of a country music star in the making. And he has opened for many of them, including Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen and John Anderson.
Eric Von plays often in the Bradenton area and Orlando, and he has recorded and performed in the country music heartland, Nashville.
See him this Friday at Cortez Kitchen and Saturday and Sunday at the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival.
His new album, “Broken Hearted,” comes out Saturday.
More info: ericvonmusic.com.
Thursday
Jack Tamburine Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Laila Biali Trio at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Laila Biali is an award-winning Canadian jazz pianist. Her latest music is an offering of experimental pop that’s both catchy and complex.
Make a date of Biali’s show on Valentine’s Day at Fogartyville.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Friday
Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Damon Shinn at The Banana Factory
Damon Shinn plays a little bit of everything, including Americana, country, funk, jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae and rock.
Details: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday. The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thebananafactory.com.
Eric Von at Cortez Kitchen
Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter from Cortez with Nashville experience.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Scott Blum with Janelle Sadler and Steve Arvey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with vocalist Janelle Sadler.
Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays some mean guitar. Arvey spent many summers on the Chicago blues circuit and has performed with greats like Bo Diddley.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Whiskey Blind at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Whiskey Blind is a four-piece rock and roll band.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Saint Tone at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Tony Saint Tone and band bring new life to classic hits and throw in some catchy original music, too.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Ship of Fools at Darwin Brewing
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Ari and the Alibis at The Blue Rooster
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a smooth sonic concoction.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Sunday
David y Saraita at Cafe in the Park
David Munoz and Sara Verse play Spanish pop, rumba flamenca and traditional music from Spain.
Details: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Bickley Island Chill at Caddy’s at the Pointe
Bickley Island Chill plays reggae and world music.
The band will perform during a reggae calypso party at Caddy’s on Sunday.
Details: 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.
Bodie Valdez at Linger Lodge
Eric Lee covers country music, contemporary music and standards.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
