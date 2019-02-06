Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a local artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Featured artist: Ari and the Alibis
Ari and the Alibis is a Sarasota-based fusion band that combines elements of funk, jazz, samba, blues, soul and rock.
The band’s dynamic sound has won fans around the Tampa Bay area, plus local award nominations and sponsorships.
For a taste of the band’s knack for upbeat, percussive and soulful tunes, check out their second full-length album, “Home.”
The band will tour the album this spring in the United Kingdom.
Locally, catch Ari and the Alibis playing at venues around Bradenton, Sarasota, Gulfport, Venice and beyond.
More info: ariandthealibis.com.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of 1980s and ’90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Ari and the Alibis at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a smooth sonic concoction.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Shift Change Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Shift Change Band plays classic rock and music to dance to.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
The Hummingbirds at Cafe in the Park
The Hummingbirds are an Americana/roots group with a rhythmic, Southern swamp-rock sound.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Memphis Rub Band at Darwin Brewing
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Renesito and Friends at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.
This Saturday, Avich will be joined by some talented friends in a musical tribute to Cuban guitar legend Compay Segundo at Fogartyville.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $18 advance; $22 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
The Horny Toads at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
The Horny Toads is a four-piece rock and funk band that grooves all around the Tampa Bay area.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Bill Vinhage and Ty Kirkland at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Bill Vinhage is an acoustic singer-songwriter.
Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Berry Oakley and Friends at Cortez Kitchen
Berry Oakley plays blues rock with experimental undertones.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Michael J. Weiss at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Michael J. Weiss is a local singer-songwriter known for live performance and storytelling which help showcase his original songs. The trio will play during Good Liquid’s first food truck rally this Saturday.
Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Sunday
Steve Arvey at Linger Lodge
Local blues legend Steve Arvey will perform this Sunday at the scenic Linger Lodge Restaurant on the Braden River.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Comments