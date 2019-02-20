Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a local artist you should know and live music this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Featured artist: Undine Shorey
Undine Shorey is a multi-talented musician who performs throughout the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Shorey defies the typical genres of the violin, taking on blues, gospel, rock, jazz and hip hop in addition to the traditional classical and country.
Shorey also plays guitar and sings. A debut EP of her original music will be released later this year.
See Undine Shorey play this Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.
More info: undineshoreymusic.com.
Thursday
Brett Baker at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, country musician Brett Baker takes the stage.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
SIRSY at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
SIRSY is a nationally touring rock and soul duo.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Doctor Drive at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Doctor Drive plays party music from across the decades.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Eric Yoder at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Taylor Opie is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Kettle of Fish at Cortez Kitchen
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Chuchito Valdes at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Cuban piano master Chuchito Valdés will perform with his band on Saturday at Fogartyville.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Cahoots at JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe
Cahoots is a five-piece rock, funk and blues band with members from Bradenton, Palmetto and Sarasota.
Details: JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe, 987 S. Packinghouse Road, Sarasota. Info: packinghousecafe.com.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Dean Johanesen and Undine Shorey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Undine Shorey is a multi-talented Florida musician who plays violin, guitar and sings.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Rebekah Pulley at Darwin Brewing
Rebekah Pulley is a staple in the Florida music scene known for mixing multiple genres into her own blend of folk and Americana.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Ari and the Alibis at The Blue Rooster
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a smooth sonic concoction.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Sunday
Lei’d Back at Linger Lodge
Lei’d Back plays a relaxed blend of tropical rock and country music.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
