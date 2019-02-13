Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

February 13, 2019 09:53 AM

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
The 2019 Florida State Fair continues through Monday at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
Photo courtesy of Florida State Fair


Florida State Fair: Final weekend

The Manatee County Fair kicked off carnival season in Florida; now it’s time to head to Tampa for the big show.

The Florida State Fair runs through Monday. This year’s offerings include a plethora of entertainment options, including circus and magic acts, helicopter rides, animal shows (alligators, Clydesdales and giraffes, oh my) live music and the usual midway attractions.

New and adventurous fair foods available on the midway this year include a mac and cheese quesadilla, taco grilled cheese, Cuban pizza and the biggest mozzarella stick you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Details: Through Monday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa. Kids ages 6-11: $6-$7. Adults: $11-$13. All-day ride armband: $25-$35.

Info: floridastatefair.com.

0217 N Seafood 6 BAB.JPG
There’s a bounty of seafood to sample at the annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival

The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival is celebrating its 37th year with two days of live music, delicious seafood, dancing, arts and crafts and more.

Proceeds benefit the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (F.I.S.H. for short) and the group’s effort to preserve part of Manatee County’s coastline.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 12110 Cortez Road W. (near Florida Maritime Museum). $4. Children under 12: free.

The 10th annual Pirates pep rally will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Pirates pep rally

Come on down to Old Main Street this Saturday for a free night of fun with the Bradenton Marauders and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 10th annual event includes a meet and greet and autograph opportunities with current and former Pirates players, plus a photo booth and games.

The 1960s tribute group Yesterdayze will perform.

Details: 5-9 p.m Saturday. Old Main Street, Bradenton (between Third Avenue West and Manatee Avenue). Free.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

Clyde Butcher landscape
Florida wildlife photographer Clyde Butcher has a new gallery in Sarasota.
Provided photo


Meet Clyde Butcher

Famous Florida wildlife photographer Clyde Butcher has been preserving the state’s natural beauty on film for decades.

This weekend, you can meet Butcher at the opening reception for his new gallery in Sarasota.

A special collection of photographs of the Myakka River will be on display.

Details: 1-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday. St. Armands Gallery, 55 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota.

Info: clydebutcher.com.

thunder
The Thunder by the Bay motorcycle festival will be held Friday-Sunday at the Sarasota Fair Grounds.
Bradenton Herald file photo


Thunder by the Bay

Thunder by the Bay Music and Motorcycle Festival brings three days of revelry to the Sarasota Fair Grounds.

Highlights include a bike show, a food truck rally and live music.

The event benefits local non-profit Suncoast Charities for Children.

Details: 6-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $5. Children 12 and under: Free.

Info: thunderbythebay.org.

