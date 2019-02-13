It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

Sign Up and Save
Florida State Fair: Final weekend
The Manatee County Fair kicked off carnival season in Florida; now it’s time to head to Tampa for the big show.
The Florida State Fair runs through Monday. This year’s offerings include a plethora of entertainment options, including circus and magic acts, helicopter rides, animal shows (alligators, Clydesdales and giraffes, oh my) live music and the usual midway attractions.
New and adventurous fair foods available on the midway this year include a mac and cheese quesadilla, taco grilled cheese, Cuban pizza and the biggest mozzarella stick you’ve ever laid eyes on.
Details: Through Monday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa. Kids ages 6-11: $6-$7. Adults: $11-$13. All-day ride armband: $25-$35.
Info: floridastatefair.com.
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival is celebrating its 37th year with two days of live music, delicious seafood, dancing, arts and crafts and more.
Proceeds benefit the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (F.I.S.H. for short) and the group’s effort to preserve part of Manatee County’s coastline.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 12110 Cortez Road W. (near Florida Maritime Museum). $4. Children under 12: free.
Pirates pep rally
Come on down to Old Main Street this Saturday for a free night of fun with the Bradenton Marauders and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 10th annual event includes a meet and greet and autograph opportunities with current and former Pirates players, plus a photo booth and games.
The 1960s tribute group Yesterdayze will perform.
Details: 5-9 p.m Saturday. Old Main Street, Bradenton (between Third Avenue West and Manatee Avenue). Free.
Info: milb.com/bradenton.
Meet Clyde Butcher
Famous Florida wildlife photographer Clyde Butcher has been preserving the state’s natural beauty on film for decades.
This weekend, you can meet Butcher at the opening reception for his new gallery in Sarasota.
A special collection of photographs of the Myakka River will be on display.
Details: 1-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday. St. Armands Gallery, 55 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota.
Info: clydebutcher.com.
Thunder by the Bay
Thunder by the Bay Music and Motorcycle Festival brings three days of revelry to the Sarasota Fair Grounds.
Highlights include a bike show, a food truck rally and live music.
The event benefits local non-profit Suncoast Charities for Children.
Details: 6-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $5. Children 12 and under: Free.
Info: thunderbythebay.org.
