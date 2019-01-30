Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a local artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Featured artist: DØVYDAS
DØVYDAS is the stage name of Dovydas Mascinskas.
The Lithuanian-born musician is taking blues guitar in all new directions, creating improvised live covers and experimental soundscapes.
Mascinskas performs at venues around Bradenton, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area.
Whether you catch him during one of his performances as a one-man-band or accompanied by other local talent, you won’t be disappointed.
More info: facebook.com/DovydasMusic.
Thursday
Badi Assad at Fogaryville Comunnity Media and Arts Center
Badi Assad is a Brazilian singer, guitarist, mouth percussionist and rhythmic dancer who coalesces her musical talents into stunning performance.
Assad vocalizes in English and Portuguese and is recognized as a leading fingerstyle guitar player.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 day of show. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Twinkle Yochim and Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
On Friday, Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and Rock Soul Radio will play bluesy rock with soulful vocals.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Smokey Daniels Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company
The Smokey Daniels Band plays a high-energy blend of country, rock, blues, oldies and doo-wop.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Taylor Opie at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Taylor Opie is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Messenger Band at Cortez Kitchen
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Trevor Bystrom and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.
Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Dovydas at Darwin Brewing
DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.
Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Ari and the Alibis at The Blue Rooster
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a smooth sonic concoction.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Sunday
Dean Johanesen at Cafe in the Park
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Details: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
The Divebombers at BirdRock Taco Shack
Three-piece outfit The Divebombers plays rockabilly and classic country in style.
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. BirdRock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Reservations recommended. Info: birdrocktacoshack.com.
Eric Lee at Linger Lodge
Eric Lee covers country music, contemporary music and standards.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
