Feeling romantic? Here are a few fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day around Bradenton

Ah, Valentine’s Day.
Because what better way is there to celebrate the beheading of a third-century Roman priest than with flowers, candy and a little cootie sharing?
In all seriousness, we want your day of love to be as fun as possible, whether you have a date or no.
Here are a few ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day around Bradenton.
Laila Biali at Fogartyville
Laila Biali is an award-winning Canadian jazz pianist. Her latest music is an offering of experimental pop that’s both catchy and complex.
Make a date of Biali’s show on Valentine’s Day at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Pier 22 and GROVE Restaurant
Sister restaurants Pier 22 in Bradenton and The Grove in Lakewood Ranch are both hosting Valentine’s Day soirees.
Grab your special someone and head to Pier 22 for a special chef-created menu of delectable dishes, including wasabi-crusted ahi tuna, New Zealand rack of lamb and roast duckling. The wine will be flowing, and dessert is a main event.
Details: 3-10 p.m. Thursday. Pier 22 Restaurant, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. pier22dining.com.
Have you been to The GROVE yet?
The Lakewood Ranch restaurant serves dishes that emphasize fresh, seasonal ingredients.
The GROVE Restaurant will offer its own sweetheart dinner menu on Valentine’s Day, including crab parfait, mussels and ale, stuffed lobster and horseradish-crusted salmon.
Details: 3-10 p.m. Thursday. GROVE Restaurant, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. grovelwr.com.
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen
How about some ocean-side dining?
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club is offering a three-course dinner for Valentine’s Day.
Pick an appetizer, entree and dessert from a menu of fancy fixings.
Details: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. waterlineresort.com.
Black Diamond Burlesque at McCurdy’s
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre and Laugh Institute in Sarasota will celebrate with the Black Diamond Burlesque Valentine’s Show.
The evening includes dashing men, beautiful ladies, music, comedy and variety acts.
It’s billed as “a perfect way to celebrate for romantics and lonely hearts alike.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $35.
Free cuddles
OK, so maybe getting a date didn’t go so well. How about securing the unconditional love of a pet instead?
Manatee County Animal Services is waving all adoption fees for dogs and cats for four days only; just make a donation of any amount to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services instead. The shelter’s non-profit partner treats heartworm-positive shelter dogs.
All fee-waived cat and dog adoptions include spaying or neutering, microchip implants and a rabies certificate, plus food and goodies for your new friend.
The Valentine’s Day “Clear the Shelter” weekend happens Thursday through Sunday.
Details: Thursday-Sunday. Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St. W. in Palmetto and 1002 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton (cats only).
Château 13 Restaurant and Wine Bar
Château 13 just opened on Feb. 5, and the restaurant is already wowing Bradenton.
Reviewers rave about stunning decor, great wine and beer selection and delicious cuisine.
The restaurant’s menu focuses on European-based dishes served in small plates, perfect for sampling with a date.
Château 13 does not take reservations, so stake out a spot early if you want to dine on Valentine’s Day.
Details: Open 5-10 p.m. Thursday. 535 13th St. W., Bradenton. chateau-13.com.
Waffle House
Maybe your love doesn’t need any frills, because it’s already as sweet as high-fructose corn syrup.
Well, this might be the stop for you.
Select Waffle House locations are going all out for Valentine’s Day with dimmed lighting, white tablecloths, candles and special menu items. They are even taking reservations. Yes, you read that right.
Sadly, the closest Florida locations participating in the event are in Brandon and Lakeland.
That doesn’t have to stop you from sharing a waffle with the one you love, though.
Details: Open 24/7, 365. 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 603 67th St. Circle, Bradenton. wafflehouse.com.
