Dust off those cowboy boots. Landmark Bradenton country music club returns next month

Dust off those cowboy boots. Joyland Country Music Night Club in Bradenton is officially reopening.
The Bradenton club once again will welcome crowds for live country music, drinks and western-themed fun starting next month.
New owner Scott Serbin announced Thursday that he plans to hold a soft opening for the venue on Feb. 9.
The building that housed Joyland at 5520 14th St. W. has sat vacant since last spring when the club closed its doors. But according to hosts of the Maverick and Lulu show on 92.1 CTQ FM, rumors have been swirling since the end of 2018 that the club might reopen.
Serbin went on the radio show Thursday to quell the rumors and discuss his plans for the venue.
“I don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. I just have to put some spokes on it. It’s great,” Serbin said.
Joyland’s former owner Rick Lambert is helping with the transition.
Serbin plans to have a big focus on drawing national acts to the club. He will overhaul the sound system and lighting in the coming months to attempt to create a cutting edge venue.
“On a level that is maybe not around in our area,” Serbin said.
The club will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in February. Wednesday and Thursday hours will be added in March.
The new club will be ages 18 and up and non-smoking.
There may be a more-exclusive special event held at the club before the official opening day; Serbin says to keep an eye on Joyland’s Facebook page for more details.
