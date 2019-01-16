Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music around town this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Rebekah Pulley
Rebekah Pulley is a staple in the Florida music scene known for mixing multiple genres into her own blend of folk and Americana.
Listen for influences of roots-rock, blues, old-school country and western, jazz and gospel music in her velvety vocals and guitar-driven ballads.
See Pulley play on Friday at Cafe in the Park in Sarasota.
More info: rebekahpulley.com.
Thursday
Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Paul Fournier at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Paul Fournier is a singer-songwriter who plays indie rock and soul music.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Rebekah Pulley at Cafe in the Park
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Doug MacLeod at Fogaryville Comunnity Media and Arts Center
Doug MacLeod is an acoustic blues musician known for some serious “guitar wizardry” and the profound use of storytelling in his music.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $18 door. Info:
wslr.org/fogartyville.
Concrete Edgar at Cortez Kitchen
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture in the local bar music scene.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Scott Blum with Howie Banfield and Ty Kirkland at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with acoustic guitar player and singer Ty Kirkland and multi-instrumentalist Howie Banfield.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
The Hummingbirds at Darwin Brewing
The Hummingbirds are an Americana/roots group with a rhythmic, Southern swamp-rock sound.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Sunday
Truality at The Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Open Irish jam session at Starlite Room
Starlite Room will host an Irish music jam session open to anyone with “a love for traditional Irish music and song.”
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
