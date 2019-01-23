Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Featured artist: Renesito Avich
Renesito Avich is a guitar player, singer and multi-instrumetalist.
Hailing from Cuba, Avich takes the country’s musical tradition of Tres guitar playing to new heights.
Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance, rounding out his sound with percussion and a little help from a loop pedal.
Avich is based in Sarasota, where you can find him performing around town as a one-man-band.
More info: renesitoavich.com.
Thursday
Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Disco Night at Wilson’s Dance Club International
Wilson’s Dance Club International will host an open house disco night featuring free food, drinks, dancing and performances.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Wilson’s Dance Club International, 4069 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Free. Info: wilsonsdancesport.com.
Richard Smith at The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life & Music
Stop by the Village of the Arts this Friday for a killer guitar performance.
Richard Smith is a fingerpicking wizard who turns his musical magic on classical and contemporary pieces.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life & Music, 1414 11th St. W, Bradenton. $10 suggested donation. Info: facebook.com/artoflifeandmusic.
Betty Fox Band at Motorworks Brewing’s 5th Anniversary Beer Garden Bash
Motorworks Brewing will celebrate five years of making beers with a weekend full of bottle releases, games and live entertainment.
The Betty Fox Band will get the party off on Friday night, and local rockers Whiskey Blind will play on Saturday.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent has a soulful voice, and she’s backed by a group of mighty good pickers.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Manatee River Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Included with fair admission. Seats are first-come, first-served. Info: manateecountyfair.com.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Renesito Avich at Cafe in the Park
Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Cabana Dogs at Drift Inn
Cabana Dogs play fun and high-energy rock and roll with a beachy vibe.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night. Wynn Taylor is a veteran who currently makes his home in Sarasota. Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Dean Johanesen and Ted Halloran at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
The Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Ted Halloran is a solo folk act featuring guitar and vocals.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes at Darwin Brewing
Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes play folky acoustic music featuring guitar and dual female vocals.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Steve Organek at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Steve Organek is a solo musician who covers classic songs, both instrumental and with vocals.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Sunday
Mile Twelve at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Mile Twelve is a five-part band infusing traditional bluegrass music with fresh energy and style.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info:
wslr.org/fogartyville.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
