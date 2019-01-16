It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

Digital Access For Only $0.99
Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival
Enjoy fresh local seafood, drinks, shopping and lots of live music at the three-day Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.
Friday performers are Free Coasters (reggae and soul), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and the U.S. Stones ( a Rolling Stones Tribute Band).
Saturday performers are Kettle of Fish (rock), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots), Reverend Barry &The Funk (funk, soul), The Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad, former lead singer of the Wailers (reggae) and Endless Summer (a Beach Boys Tribute Band).
Sunday performers are Sarasota Steel Pan Band (calypso, reggae, Latin, Brazilian), Big Night Out (Latin funk, Motown, R&B dance music), Billy Rice Band (country rock) and the Caribbean Chillers (a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band).
Details: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 33 S. Gulf Stream, Sarasota. Free. VIP: $75.
Info: paragonartevents.com.
Manatee County Fair
Manatee County Fair season is about to begin, and there’s so much fun in store.
The fair offers 11 days of family-friendly entertainment, including live music, arts and crafts, agricultural exhibits, a petting zoo and a midway full of rides.
New events this year include a doggy pageant on Jan. 19 and a doughnut-eating contest on Jan. 26.
Details: Thursday-Jan. 27. Manatee River Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Kids 5 and under: Free; Kids ages 6-12: $6; Ages 13 and up: $9; Active military with I.D.: $6; Ages 55 and up: $8.
Info: manateecountyfair.com.
Cirque Ma’Ceo at Big Cat Habitat
Horses and humans perform amazing feats in Cirque Ma’Ceo, an equestrian circus that will stable at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota for a month.
The show blends acrobatics, aerial acts, dance and equestrian arts, and features more than 10 breeds of horses and multiple riding styles. There’s even a ballet dance atop galloping steeds.
The show will raise funds to support the work of the sanctuary in housing large exotic cats and other wildlife in need.
Ticket options include single-show admission, a combo ticket that includes entry to the sanctuary and VIP dinner packages.
Details: Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through Feb. 3. Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. $10-$55.
Info: bigcathabitat.org.
Classic film showcase
Sarasota Film Festival is bringing classic and acclaimed films back to the big screen this month as part of its new program called “CINEMATHEQUE.”
“Citizen Kane” will play this Saturday.
Often called the best film ever made, “Citizen Kane” stands the test of time as a cautionary tale about the downsides of the American dream.
The movie follows the mysterious and tragic life of Charles Foster Kane, a character partially based on newspaper owner William Randolph Hearst and other real-life business tycoons.
Next up in the series is “Andrei Rublev,” which will play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Local film experts will introduce each film, and snacks, beverages and T-shirts will be available for purchase at the theater.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque, 500 Tallevast Road #105, Sarasota. $10. Tickets available online and at the door.
Info: sarasotafilmfestival.com.
‘Pirates of Penzance’ at Manatee Performing Arts Center
There’s a reason “Pirates of Penzance” is still popular more than a century after it first took the stage.
The Manatee Players will give this comic musical about a band of rambunctious swashbucklers a good walk down the plank.
They’ve also thrown in a local twist with some references to the hometown spring trainers, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Details: Through Jan. 27. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$37.
Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.
The Island Players presents ‘I Hate Hamlet’
The Island Players, Anna Maria Island’s community theater group, will stage Paul Rudnick’s “I Hate Hamlet” for the third offering of its 2018-2019 season.
This comic tale of a struggling actor who is forced to take a role in a Shakespeare play that he loathes is full of quirks and laughs.
Details: Through Jan. 27. The Island Players Theatre, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. $20.
Info: 941-778-5755. theislandplayers.org.
‘An Improv to Murder’
The murder mystery takes a different turn with every telling in “An Improv to Murder,” a new series of vignettes that will take place at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota.
Shows including “Murder by Six Degrees of Murder,” “Murder by Death” and “Murder by Musicals” “invite guests to follow characters gathering clues as they solve an interactive murder mystery taking place throughout the estate.”
Details: Through Jan. 27. Powel Crosley Estate, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $25.
