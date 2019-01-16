Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

January 16, 2019 09:48 AM

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
By
Up Next
From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
By

seafood_image_1_CROP_sm.jpg
Enjoy fresh local seafood and live entertainment all weekend long at the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, which runs Friday-Sunday.
Paragon Festivals


Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

Enjoy fresh local seafood, drinks, shopping and lots of live music at the three-day Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Friday performers are Free Coasters (reggae and soul), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and the U.S. Stones ( a Rolling Stones Tribute Band).

Saturday performers are Kettle of Fish (rock), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots), Reverend Barry &The Funk (funk, soul), The Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad, former lead singer of the Wailers (reggae) and Endless Summer (a Beach Boys Tribute Band).

Sunday performers are Sarasota Steel Pan Band (calypso, reggae, Latin, Brazilian), Big Night Out (Latin funk, Motown, R&B dance music), Billy Rice Band (country rock) and the Caribbean Chillers (a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band).

Details: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 33 S. Gulf Stream, Sarasota. Free. VIP: $75.

Info: paragonartevents.com.

Weekend fair .JPG
The Manatee County Fair offers 11 days of family-friendly entertainment, including live music, arts and crafts, agricultural exhibits, a petting zoo and a midway full of rides.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Manatee County Fair

Manatee County Fair season is about to begin, and there’s so much fun in store.

The fair offers 11 days of family-friendly entertainment, including live music, arts and crafts, agricultural exhibits, a petting zoo and a midway full of rides.

The 103rd Manatee County Fair opens this week in Palmetto at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.

By

New events this year include a doggy pageant on Jan. 19 and a doughnut-eating contest on Jan. 26.

Details: Thursday-Jan. 27. Manatee River Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Kids 5 and under: Free; Kids ages 6-12: $6; Ages 13 and up: $9; Active military with I.D.: $6; Ages 55 and up: $8.

Info: manateecountyfair.com.

Read Next

entertainment

It’s Manatee County Fair season. Here are five top attractions you won’t want to miss

Cirque Ma’Ceo by Cavallo Equestrian Arts
Riders and horses work in unison to carry out amazing feats during Cirque Ma’Ceo by Cavallo Equestrian Arts. The circus is visiting Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota this month.
Courtesy of Cirque Ma’Ceo

Cirque Ma’Ceo at Big Cat Habitat

Horses and humans perform amazing feats in Cirque Ma’Ceo, an equestrian circus that will stable at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota for a month.

The show blends acrobatics, aerial acts, dance and equestrian arts, and features more than 10 breeds of horses and multiple riding styles. There’s even a ballet dance atop galloping steeds.

The show will raise funds to support the work of the sanctuary in housing large exotic cats and other wildlife in need.

Ticket options include single-show admission, a combo ticket that includes entry to the sanctuary and VIP dinner packages.

Details: Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through Feb. 3. Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. $10-$55.

Info: bigcathabitat.org.

Classic film showcase

Sarasota Film Festival is bringing classic and acclaimed films back to the big screen this month as part of its new program called “CINEMATHEQUE.”

“Citizen Kane” will play this Saturday.

Often called the best film ever made, “Citizen Kane” stands the test of time as a cautionary tale about the downsides of the American dream.

The movie follows the mysterious and tragic life of Charles Foster Kane, a character partially based on newspaper owner William Randolph Hearst and other real-life business tycoons.

Next up in the series is “Andrei Rublev,” which will play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Local film experts will introduce each film, and snacks, beverages and T-shirts will be available for purchase at the theater.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Sarasota Film Festival’s Cinematheque, 500 Tallevast Road #105, Sarasota. $10. Tickets available online and at the door.

Info: sarasotafilmfestival.com.

‘Pirates of Penzance’ at Manatee Performing Arts Center

There’s a reason “Pirates of Penzance” is still popular more than a century after it first took the stage.

The Manatee Players will give this comic musical about a band of rambunctious swashbucklers a good walk down the plank.

They’ve also thrown in a local twist with some references to the hometown spring trainers, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Details: Through Jan. 27. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$37.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

I Hate Hamlet.jpg
The Island Players’ production of “I Hate Hamlet” runs through Jan. 27 at the Island Players Theatre in Anna Maria.
Photo courtesy of The Island Players

The Island Players presents ‘I Hate Hamlet’

The Island Players, Anna Maria Island’s community theater group, will stage Paul Rudnick’s “I Hate Hamlet” for the third offering of its 2018-2019 season.

This comic tale of a struggling actor who is forced to take a role in a Shakespeare play that he loathes is full of quirks and laughs.

Details: Through Jan. 27. The Island Players Theatre, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. $20.

Info: 941-778-5755. theislandplayers.org.

‘An Improv to Murder’

The murder mystery takes a different turn with every telling in “An Improv to Murder,” a new series of vignettes that will take place at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota.

Shows including “Murder by Six Degrees of Murder,” “Murder by Death” and “Murder by Musicals” “invite guests to follow characters gathering clues as they solve an interactive murder mystery taking place throughout the estate.”

Details: Through Jan. 27. Powel Crosley Estate, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $25.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

  Comments  