‘Antiques Roadshow’ episodes filmed in Sarasota set to air on PBS. Here’s how to get a sneak peek

Hold the (rotary) phone.
Episodes of the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” that were filmed in April in Sarasota will debut on WEDU starting this month.
For its latest season, producers put a new spin on the antiques appraisal show by filming at historic locations around the country, including the storied Ca’ d’Zan mansion at The Ringling in Sarasota.
Around 3,000 randomly selected people had tickets to the filming; they were allowed to bring two objects each for appraisal by antiques experts.
Of those appraisals, only the most intriguing are featured on the TV show.
The segments will air in three separate episodes on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 on WEDU PBS.
For fans who can’t wait for the premiere, WEDU PBS and The Ringling will hold an advanced screening of the first hour of the Sarasota episodes on Jan. 15 at the Historic Asolo Theatre.
Seasoned “Antiques Roadshow” appraiser Stuart Whitehurst will lead a discussion afterward.
Tickets for the screening are free, but seats are limited; they can be reserved at ringling.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Reserve tickets at ringling.org/events/antiques-roadshow-sarasota-preview-screening. Tickets are limited to two per person.
