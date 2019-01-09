Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s your artist of the week and live music around town this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Wynn Taylor
Wynn Taylor is a singer-songwriter of Americana music whose songs combine ear-catching, bluesy guitar licks and rockabilly-like vocals.
Wynn is based in Sarasota, though he often takes to the road, making stops in music meccas such as Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn., as well as his home state of Kentucky. He has opened for notable national acts including Leon Russell, Guy Clark, Rhett Miller and NRBQ.
Wynn picked up the guitar full-time after his service in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, and is also involved with #Stop22Tour, a Nashville-based initiative to get veterans playing music.
You can see him perform most Saturdays at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery in Bradenton.
More info: wynntaylormusic.com.
Thursday
Jack Tamburine Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Jenu Six & The Old Souls at Cafe in the Park
Jenu Six & The Old Souls is a Tampa-based act performing folk, bluegrass, country and blues influenced music.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Boss Hawg at Peggy’s Corral
Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night. Wynn Taylor is a veteran who currently makes his home in Sarasota. Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
ADSOS and Bill Vinhage at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
This week’s performers are ADSOS, an acoustic duo of violin and guitar, and Bill Vinhage, an acoustic singer-songwriter.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Laurie and Rusty Wright Duo at Darwin Brewing
Couple Laurie and Rusty Wright have a full band, but they also perform as a guitar-driven duo with a flair for roots rock.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
The Dive Bar Club at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
The Dive Bar Club is a two-piece band featuring guitar, vocals and drums that blends genres of acoustic rock, southern rock, blues and outlaw country.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
Truality at The Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Cortez Kitchen
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
