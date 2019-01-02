Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of ‘80s and ‘90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Aztec Two Step at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Pioneering progressive folk rock outfit Aztec Two Step is still going strong. Founding member Rex Fowler has put together a new lineup of musicians to carry on the band’s legacy, playing favorites and some forgotten treasures.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $25 advance; $30 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Human Error and Ugly Couple at Jerk Dog Records
St. Petersburg punk rockers Human Error and local garage punk duo Ugly Couple will shred at Jerk Dog Records in Village of the Arts on Friday night during Art Walk.
Details: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover; donation collected for bands. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.
Blues to Blackstreet at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Taylor Opie at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Taylor Opie is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Memphis Rub Band at Peggy’s Corral
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Trevor Bystrom Duo and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.
Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night. Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
John Bastiani at Darwin Brewing Company
John Bastiani is a bluesy acoustic player and singer who puts a new spin on classic songs.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Born Again Heathens and Whiskey Dregs at Motorworks Brewing
Celtic-influenced bands Born Again Heathens and Whiskey Dregs will perform during “Kilt Night” in the beer garden at Motorworks.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Shane Chalke’s Jazz Trio at Starlite Room
Shane Chalke’s jazz trio plays straightforward jazz featuring trumpet, keys and upright bass.
Details: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Sunday
Truality at The Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
