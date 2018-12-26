Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Brett Baker at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, country musician Brett Baker takes the stage.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
JP Soars & The Red Hots at The Blue Rooster
JP Soars and band are a blues powerhouse with decades of experience and many recognitions between them, including an International Blues Challenge win. The band is touring Soars’ fourth studio album, “Southbound I-95.”
Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Friday
Lee Stetson Band at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
The Lee Stetson Band is all about variety; genres include acoustic, rock, county, folk, bluegrass and oldies.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Emily Ross at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Emily Ross is a Sarasota singer-songwriter with folk, jazz and soul influences.
Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Dr. Dave Band at Island Time Bar and Grill
Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.
Experimental Farm Road at Starlite Room
Experimental Farm Road is a psychedelic folk band from Sarasota playing original music and covers.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night. Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Ty Kirkland and Ted Halloran at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.
Ted Halloran is a solo folk act featuring guitar and vocals.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Ship of Fools at Darwin Brewing Company
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Messenger Band at Motorworks Brewing
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Memphis Rub Band at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Sunday
Truality at The Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
The Verge at Peggy’s Corral
The Verge plays danceable party rock.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
Monday (New Year’s Eve)
Main Street Live! rings in the new year
Main Street Live! is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.
Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”
County rock band 301 Travelers will open.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Monday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.
BootyShakers at Banana Factory
BootyShakers will provide funky, high-energy dance music for Banana Factory’s New Year’s Eve party. Admission includes a Champagne toast, party favors and a breakfast buffet at midnight.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Monday-1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Banana Factory, $15 a person. $25 a couple.
Sarasota Pineapple Drop
The annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota will be preceded by an all-day block party and lots of live music.
Performances start at 6:30 p.m.; Mike Tozier (acoustic), Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio (rock) and Big Night Out (dance) will play. The pineapple drops at midnight and is followed by a fireworks display.
Details: 1 p.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Intersection of Main St. and Lemon Ave., Sarasota. Free. Info: pineappledropsarasota.com.
