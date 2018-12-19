Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Thursday
The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, take the stage. The Fabulous Two Tones perform oldies rock and roll, Motown disco and soul.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Blues to Blackstreet at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Emily Ross at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Emily Ross is a Sarasota singer-songwriter with folk, jazz and soul influences.
Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Ari and the Alibis at Caddy’s at the Pointe
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a powerful mix.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.
Kathy & Paul at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Dean Johanesen and Undine Shorey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Undine Shorey is a multi-talented Florida musician who plays violin and guitar and sings.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge
The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Karen and Jimmy Band at Motorworks Brewing
The Karen and Jimmy Band plays Americana, blues, classic rock, country and music.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Synia Caroll at Starlite Room
Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
