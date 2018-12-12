Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Thursday

Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Divine AF at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Divine AF is a “multigenerational, LGBTQ musical collective that will take you on a journey.” The band’s sound incorporates Americana, blues, funk and soul. Friday’s concert is a celebration of the band’s debut EP, “This Side of Desire.”

Atlanta-based performer Indee Killed the Pop Star will open.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $10 advance; $12 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Lisa Ridings Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk

Lisa Ridings Band plays high energy dance music.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Rebekah Pulley at Darwin Brewing Company

Rebekah Pulley is a staple in the Florida music scene known for mixing multiple genres into her own blend of folk and Americana.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn

Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

TH&C at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar

TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.

Mellotones at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Speak Easy Band and Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

The Good Liquid Brewing Company is celebrating its first anniversary with beer releases, live music and a pop-up flea market on Saturday.

Speak Easy Band plays a fusion of alternative rock, funk, reggae and jazz and will perform from 3-6 p.m.

Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul and will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Details: 3-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Yesterdayze at Motorworks Brewing

Yesterdayze plays ‘60s hits including everything from Motown to British Invasion.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Boss Hawg Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This Saturday, Boss Hawg Band takes the stage. Boss Hawg Band describes their music as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Scott Blum with Pete Simms and Howie Banfield Duo at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with guitarist Pete Simms.

Howie Banfield is a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in bluegrass and folk.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Buzz Factor at Cortez Kitchen

Buzz Factor plays high-energy rock and roll covers of songs from the 1970s to the 2000s.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Berry Oakley's Indigenous Suspects

Berry Oakley’s Indigenous Suspects at Main Street Live!

Main Street Live! is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Berry Oakley’s Indigenous Suspects play blues rock with experimental undertones.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Synia Caroll at Starlite Room

Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.

Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Katalyst at Peggy’s Corral

Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.