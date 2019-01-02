It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top things to do around Bradenton

Premium content for only $0.99
Jay Leno at Van Wezel
If you’ve missed Jay Leno since he stepped off the late-night screen, here’s a chance to see him again for a night of stand-up comedy gold.
Leno got his start in stand-up, and it is still one of his strong suits.
The former television host’s live show is known for its rapid-fire pace and jokes that poke fun at anything and anyone and yet manage to stay (mostly) clean.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $37-$112.
Info: vanwezel.org.
Art Walk weekend
Get inspired for the new year with a walk through Bradenton’s most-creative community this weekend.
Village of the Arts’ popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: villageofthearts.com.
Holiday lights at Selby Botanical Gardens
This is the last weekend to catch “Lights in Bloom” at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
The event transforms the gardens into an illuminated winter wonderland.
Local bands perform and food and drink are available for purchase.
Details: 6-9 p.m. through Sunday. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Children 5-12: $7. Children under 5: Free.
Info: selby.org.
Contemporary art at ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee’s annual exhibit of works from Women Contemporary Artists is currently on display.
The regional group’s mission is to “provide visibility, encouragement and inspiration to women artists,” and “educate the general public about past and present contributions of women artists and to insure the inclusion of women in the history of art.”
Details: Through Jan. 11. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: artcentermanatee.org.
‘The Fence’
“The Fence” is the largest public photo exhibition in North America, and it stops in eight city parks every year.
Lucky for us, Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is one of them this time around.
The open air gallery features compelling photography from photographers of all skill levels. Photos are grouped so as to tell stories and illustrate thematic messages.
“This is a great opportunity for our area to see some of the world’s best photography,” said Stephen Rodriguez, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which manages Nathan Benderson Park. “We’re proud to be one of the eight host venues.”
Details: Through Jan. 31. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free.
Info: fence.photoville.com.
‘New Year’s Romance on the Piano’
Russian classical pianist Eleonora Lvov will perform soulful musical works for a free concert at Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday.
Lvov has performed with orchestras worldwide and won several international music competitions. These days, she teaches students in the Sarasota area.
Details: 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: 941-358-0235. manateeuuf.org.
