It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top things to do around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

January 02, 2019 11:17 AM

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
Jay Leno Hi-res Photo 2012 smaller photo.jpg
Comedian Jay Leno will appear at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall


Jay Leno at Van Wezel

If you’ve missed Jay Leno since he stepped off the late-night screen, here’s a chance to see him again for a night of stand-up comedy gold.

Leno got his start in stand-up, and it is still one of his strong suits.

The former television host’s live show is known for its rapid-fire pace and jokes that poke fun at anything and anyone and yet manage to stay (mostly) clean.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $37-$112.

Info: vanwezel.org.

village
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Art Walk weekend

Get inspired for the new year with a walk through Bradenton’s most-creative community this weekend.

Village of the Arts’ popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

selby gardens lights
“Lights in Bloom” at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota runs through Sunday.
Photo courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Holiday lights at Selby Botanical Gardens

This is the last weekend to catch “Lights in Bloom” at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The event transforms the gardens into an illuminated winter wonderland.

Local bands perform and food and drink are available for purchase.

Details: 6-9 p.m. through Sunday. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Children 5-12: $7. Children under 5: Free.

Info: selby.org.

Marjorie Sayer - Taomina Talks.jpg
“Taomina Talks” by Marjorie Sayer, one of the pieces on display during ArtCenter Manatee’s exhibition of Women Contemporary Artists.
Photo courtesy of ArtCenter Manatee

Contemporary art at ArtCenter Manatee

ArtCenter Manatee’s annual exhibit of works from Women Contemporary Artists is currently on display.

The regional group’s mission is to “provide visibility, encouragement and inspiration to women artists,” and “educate the general public about past and present contributions of women artists and to insure the inclusion of women in the history of art.”

Details: Through Jan. 11. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

The FENCE - Durham
“The Fence” brings open air photography galleries to eight cities around the county each year.
Chris Ogden Courtesy of Nathan Benderson Park

‘The Fence’

“The Fence” is the largest public photo exhibition in North America, and it stops in eight city parks every year.

Lucky for us, Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is one of them this time around.

The open air gallery features compelling photography from photographers of all skill levels. Photos are grouped so as to tell stories and illustrate thematic messages.

“This is a great opportunity for our area to see some of the world’s best photography,” said Stephen Rodriguez, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which manages Nathan Benderson Park. “We’re proud to be one of the eight host venues.”

Details: Through Jan. 31. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free.

Info: fence.photoville.com.

eleonora lvov photo.jpeg
Classical pianist Eleonora Lvov will perform Sunday at Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bradenton.
Photo courtesy of Eleonora Lvov

‘New Year’s Romance on the Piano’

Russian classical pianist Eleonora Lvov will perform soulful musical works for a free concert at Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday.

Lvov has performed with orchestras worldwide and won several international music competitions. These days, she teaches students in the Sarasota area.

Details: 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: 941-358-0235. manateeuuf.org.

