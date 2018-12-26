It’s your new year: Here are some things to do around Bradenton this weekend and into 2019

Touch a Truck
This annual event for kids is full of hands-on fun, and it’s a great way for them to learn about important community services.
More than 15 trucks, including construction vehicles, cars, public safety equipment and service vehicles, will be on display for children to see and explore.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Free.
Info: mymanatee.org.
‘On Your Feet!’ at Van Wezel
“On Your Feet!” is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of the Miami Sound Machine and the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
After two successful years on Broadway, the show is on a U.S. tour, which includes a five-day stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
Details: Daily through Dec. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $42-$107.
Info: vanwezel.org.
Holiday lights at Selby Botanical Gardens
“Lights in Bloom” transforms Marie Selby Botanical Gardens into an illuminated winter wonderland.
Local bands soulRcoaster and The Hydramatic will perform, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Details: Nightly through Jan. 6. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Children 5-12: $7. Children under 5: Free.
Info: selby.org.
Main Street Live! rings in the new year
Main Street Live! is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
Country rock bands 301 Travelers and Boss Hawg Band will perform.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight. Monday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.
Beachy new year
The Beach House Restaurant in Bradenton Beach celebrates the new year with a party and fireworks show over the water.
Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be food and drink specials, party favors, a photo booth and a live DJ.
There’s also plenty of room to spread out on the beach if you just want to see the fireworks; they begin at midnight.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday. Fireworks at midnight. The Beach House Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach.
Info: beachhousedining.com.
Sarasota Pineapple Drop
Why watch the ball drop on TV when you can a ring in the new year Florida style?
The annual New Year’s celebration in downtown Sarasota has become a mega block party that attracts thousands.
Carnevel, a carnival featuring children’s rides, games and prizes, happens at Midway 5 Points Park from 1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The party on main street begins at 5 p.m. and includes music, dining and a full bar. The illuminated pineapple drops at midnight, and then the party keeps going.
Details: 1 p.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Intersection of Main St. and Lemon Ave., Sarasota. Free.
Info: pineappledropsarasota.com.
New Year’s hike
Whether you are looking to get some exercise before a night of partying or get a jump start on a New Year’s resolution, this might be the event for you.
Hike It Florida will lead New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hikes through Myakka River State Park. The five-mile hike loop leads through scenic ecosystems with good chances for photo ops and wildlife sightings.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Monday. 8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. Advanced registration required.
Info: hikeitflorida.com.
