It’s your weekend. Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

Holiday lights at Selby Botanical Gardens
“Lights in Bloom” transforms Marie Selby Botanical Gardens into an illuminated winter wonderland.
Santa and his elves will make nightly appearances up until Christmas.
Local bands soulRcoaster and The Hydramatic will perform, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20-Jan. 6, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Children 5-12: $7. Children under 5: Free.
Info: selby.org.
Country Christmas at Hunsader Farms
Hunsader Farms in Bradenton is getting in the holiday spirit this weekend with displays of more than 300,000 lights, hayrides, train rides, live music, Christmas movies, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo and more.
Check out country crafts and plenty of food and drink options, too.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Cost: $10. Children 5 and under: Free. Cash only.
Info: hunsaderfarms.com.
Contemporary art at ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee’s annual exhibit of works from Women Contemporary Artists is currently on display.
The regional group’s mission is to “provide visibility, encouragement and inspiration to women artists,” and “educate the general public about past and present contributions of women artists and to insure the inclusion of women in the history of art.”
While you’re there, check out the Artists’ Market gift shop for unique last-minute gifts.
Details: Through Jan. 11. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: artcentermanatee.org.
What was the Star of Bethlehem?
Travel on a journey through time and space at Bishop Planetarium to learn about the possible phenomena behind the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. This holiday presentation is back by popular demand.
Details: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Members: $8. Non-members: $10.
Info: southfloridamuseum.org.
Rudolph, the musical
Tickets are available for a one-show performance of “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer: The Musical” at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota on Saturday.
Mattison’s will cater a pre-show dinner featuring a slider bar, pasta station, holiday food, desserts and an appearance from Santa.
Also playing at Van Wezel this weekend: two Friday performances of Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.”
Details: Dinner reservations starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. $18.95-$38.95. Show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. $52-$67. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Info: vanwezel.org.
