It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

The taproom at The Good Liquid Brewing Company is a great place to grab a favorite beer or try something new. The Good Liquid Brewing Company

One year of Good Liquid

Has it been a year already?

Bradenton’s newest craft brewery is celebrating its first go ‘round the sun with a day of beer releases, live music and a pop-up outdoor flea market.

It’s also a great chance to try the brewery’s new gastropub menu. Offerings include salads, truffle Parmesan fries, Buffalo tempura cauliflower, sliders, chicken and waffles, gourmet grilled cheese, flatbread pizzas and kids plates.

Local rockers Speak Easy Band will perform from 3-6 p.m., and singer-songwriter Brittani McCracken will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Details: 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

A Friday night class at A Little Twisted Yoga Studio in Palmetto will be geared towards relieving holiday tension. All proceeds from the class will benefit Hope Family Services in Bradenton. Herald File Photo

Yoga for a cause

Feeling the holiday stress yet?

A Little Twisted Yoga Studio in Palmetto is here to help.

The studio will host an hour-long class on Friday night aimed at releasing holiday tension.

The class is all open to all levels, and donations will be collected for Hope Family Services in Bradenton, a non-profit that aids domestic abuse survivors.

Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. A Little Twisted Yoga Studio, 927 10th St. E., Palmetto. Accepting donations.

Info: alittletwistedyoga.com.

Guitarist and vocalist Berry Duane Oakley’s band will perform this Saturday during Main Street Live! in downtown Bradenton. Berry Oakley's Indigenous Suspects

Main Street Live!

Main Street Live! is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Berry Oakley’s Indigenous Suspects will perform. The band plays blues rock with experimental undertones.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Old Main Street, 400 12th St. W. Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Victorian Winters at Sarasota Ballet

If you’ve seen The Nutcracker ballet one too many times, here’s a different winter ballet for your consideration.

Victorian Winters is a three-part program of acclaimed wintery works for the ballet stage presented by Sarasota Ballet and the Sarasota Orchestra.

The opening ballet, “Les Patineurs,” depicts a Victorian skating party on a frozen pond, and the final piece, “Diamonds,” is an abstract work set to a Tchaikovsky symphony — no dancing rats involved.





Details: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $20-$115.

Info: sarasotaballet.org/events/victorian-winters.

A boat lit with more than 10,000 lights shows off for guests at the Bradenton Yacht Club during the Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade Saturday night. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Bradenton Beach Boat Parade

If you missed last week’s holiday boat parades in Bradenton and Sarasota, you’re in luck.

Bradenton Beach Marina’s inaugural Holiday Boat Parade is Saturday. The parade will start near the Cortez Bridge, and then the festive boats will float up and down the intercoastal waterway, ending at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

Recommended spots to view the parade are the Cortez Bridge, the Longboat Pass Bridge and Bradenton Beach City Pier (the best location, according to the parade website).





Details: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Beach City Pier, 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: bradentonbeachmarina.com/bradenton-beach-boat-parade.

Greyhounds race on the first day of the 70th season of Live Championship Greyhound Racing at the Sarasota Kennel Club in 2014. Bradenton Herald file photo

Last laps for greyhound racing

The 74th and final season of live championship greyhound racing at Sarasota Kennel Club begins Friday and runs through May 4, 2019 (Kentucky Derby Day).

Matinee races are held Monday through Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and evening races are held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The club is celebrating opening day with 50 cent hot dogs, sodas and beer.

One-eyed Jack’s Poker Room deals hands seven days a week, and it will remain open after the conclusion of the final greyhound season.

Details: 12:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Rd., Sarasota.

Info: 941-355-7744. sarasotakennelclub.com.

A puppy currently up for adoption through UnderDog Rescue of Florida. UnderDog Rescue of Florida

Yappy hour at Motorworks

Once a month, Motorworks Brewing hosts a canine extravaganza in the beer garden.

Dog owners are invited to sip craft beer, shop from local pet supply vendors and let their leashed pets socialize.

Sunday’s event will benefit UnderDog Rescue of Florida, a group that specializes in helping small dogs and puppies find homes. The fundraiser will include silent auctions and raffle baskets.

In addition to lots of craft beer options, $4 Bloody Mary’s and mimosas will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Details: 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.