Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
The Carolyn Davis Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, the Carolyn Davis Band takes the stage. The band plays up-tempo hits from the 1950s and beyond.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Terry Helm at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Terry Helm plays solo acoustic shows spanning country, southern rock and blues rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Taylor Opie at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Taylor Opie is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota.
Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Two of a Kind at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Dr. Dave Band at Caddy’s at the Pointe
The Dr. Dave Band plays a high-energy blend of music that it describes as country-grass-rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.
Saturday
Songs From The Road Band at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Songs From The Road Band is a super-group of multi-genre musicians hailing from North Carolina. Listen for elements of bluegrass, Americana and jazz in the band’s tunes.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Mojo 5 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.
This Saturday, Mojo 5 takes the stage. Mojo 5 plays classic rock (and more).
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Bill Vinhage and Ty Kirkland at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Bill Vinhage is an acoustic singer-songwriter.
Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Florida Mountain Boys at Linger Lodge
The Florida Mountain Boys play original bluegrass, pure and simple.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Synia Caroll at Starlite Room
Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
