Steve Arvey with his cigar box guitar during the Village of the Arts’ Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival in February 2018. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend

November 28, 2018 09:37 AM

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Thursday

Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Bus Fulla Monkeys at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Bus Fulla Monkeys is a five-piece R&B band that performs all over Florida.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Steve Arvey at Mattison’s Riverwalk

Local blues legend Steve Arvey will perform this Friday night at Mattison’s City Grille on Bradenton Riverwalk.

Details: 7-11 p.m.-Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Bradenton's Village of the Arts is hosting the first-ever Cigar Box Guitar Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Betty Fox Band at Motorworks Brewing

Betty Fox’s live performance draws from her background in gospel and passion for soul music, and she is backed up by a skillful band.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Island Swing Band at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Trevor Bystrom and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.

Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

fake news.jpg
The Fake News is a Sarasota rock band playing covers and original music in the punk, alternative and indie genres.
Fake News Band

The Fake News at Darwin Brewing Company

The Fake News is a three-piece band playing punk, alternative rock, indie and more.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Eric Lee at Linger Lodge

Eric Lee covers country music, contemporary music and standards.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

TH&C at Cortez Kitchen

TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

vinyl lovers trio.jpg
The Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band playing jazz, blues, pop and more.
Vinyl Lovers Trio

Vinyl Lovers Trio at Flavio’s Brick Oven and Bar

Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Flavio’s Brick Oven and Bar, 5239 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: flaviosbrickovenandbar.com.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Synia Caroll at Starlite Room

Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

