Holiday shopping? Van Wezel will offer big discounts on tickets starting on Black Friday.

If you want to avoid bombarding your friends and family with unwanted stuff this holiday season, the gift of an experience can be a nice alternative.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Center is offering big discounts on show tickets this weekend in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.





The following shows are included:

Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Brian Wilson Presents: The Christmas Album Live on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Thunder X on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Sound of Music (Matinee) on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

On Your Feet! (Matinee) on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. 3 Redneck Tenors on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m.

Blue Suede Shoes: The Premier Elvis Birthday Bash on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Linda Eder on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. Pilobolus Shadowland on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Howie Mandel on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m.

Tony Orlando on Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Dick Fox’s Golden Boys on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Travis Tritt on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. Lords of 52nd Street on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

Patti LaBelle on Friday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

New Shanghai Circus on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. Seal on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Russian National Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Gros from the Original Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

The Music of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

The Second City - It’s Not You. It’s me. On Tuesday, April 16 at 8 p.m.

Alan Cumming - Legal Immigrant on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Lea Salonga – The Human Heart Tour 2019 on Tuesday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Rosanne Cash and Band – She Remembers Everything on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

Whoopi Goldberg on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle on Sunday, April 28 at 7 p.m.





Van Wezel Performing Arts Center is at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Find out more at vanwezel.org.