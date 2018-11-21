Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of ‘80s and ‘90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Kara Grainger at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Kara Grainger is a singer-songwriter blending roots, blues and soul, and her slide guitar skills are on fire.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $18 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Memphis Rub Band and Whiskey Blind at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
There’s a double bill of local talent on Friday night at Clancy’s. Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll, and Whiskey Blind will keep things rocking until 2 a.m.
Details: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Emily Ross at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Emily Ross is a Sarasota singer-songwriter with folk, jazz and soul influences.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Daniel Fugazzotto at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Trinity at Naughty Monk Brewery
Trinity brings the sounds of Ireland to Southwest Florida.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Naughty Monk Brewery, 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: naughtymonkbrewery.com.
Saturday
Dean Johanesen and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge
The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
TH&C at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar
TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Karen and Jimmy Band at Motorworks Brewing
The Karen and Jimmy Band plays Americana, blues, classic rock, country and music to dance to.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Synia Caroll at Starlite Room
Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
