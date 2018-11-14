Listen up, Bradenton: There’s plenty of live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Brett Baker at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, country musician Brett Baker takes the stage.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Reckless Saints CD Release Party at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield are the Reckless Saints, a band with a rootsy, Americana sound in the tradition of Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Guy Clark and Lyle Lovett.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Mojo 5 and Flight 19 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
There’s a double bill of local talent on Friday night at Clancy’s. Mojo 5 plays classic rock (and more), and Flight 19 plays classic rock, blues, country and alternative music (originals and covers).
Details: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Kathy and Paul at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Scott Blum with Ty Kirkland and Howie Banfield Duo at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with acoustic guitar player and singer Ty Kirkland.
Howie Banfield is a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in bluegrass and folk.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Adam Wood at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Adam Wood will play his blend of acoustic, country and light rock in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Victoria Ginty & Ladyhawke at Motorworks Brewing
Victoria Ginty and her band Ladyhawke combine blues, Americana, R&B and country into good time music.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Darwin Brewing Company
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Sunday
World Music Fest at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
This Sunday, Fogartyville will host a lineup of three bands performing Caribbean-influenced music. Angel Luis Reyes will perform traditional Puerto Rican Bomba music, New Guisando Caliente Ensemble will bring big band sounds reminiscent of Tito Puente and Acho Brother will present their brand of “Latin folk-pop.”
Details: 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Synia Caroll at Starlite Room
Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
