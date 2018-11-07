Listen up, Bradenton: There’s lots of live music nearby this weekend. Here’s who’s playing

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Thursday
Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome—just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
The musicians in this jazz trio have played with musical greats around the world, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Wynton Marsalis and Tommy Emmanuel.
Expect to hear some dazzling original work as well as dynamic covers of Beethoven, Bach, Paul Simon, Frank Zappa and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $18 advance; $22 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Kettle of Fish and Katalyst at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
There’s a double-bill of local talent this Friday night at Clancy’s. Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll. Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.
Details: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Memphis Run Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Tuff Son at Darwin Brewing Company
Sarastoa-based singer-songwriter Tuff Son plays original music “that makes you homesick.”
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Mellotones at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
ADSOS and Bill Vinhage at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
This week’s performers are ADSOS, an acoustic duo of violin and guitar, and Bill Vinhage, an acoustic singer-songwriter.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Cortez Stone Crab and Music Festival
The seventh annual Cortez Stone Crab and Music Festival will bring lots of good eats and local music to the fishing village of Cortez. The festival features three stages of music.
Saturday performers include TH&C, IPA and The Kat Crosby Band.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
8 Ball Aitken at Motorworks Brewing
Australian slide-guitarist and songwriter 8 Ball Aitken plays swampy blues rock.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
Sunday performers include Terry Helm, Memphis Rub Band and Dr. Dave Band.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
