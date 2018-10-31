Listen Up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Thursday
Jack Tamburine Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Boss Hawg at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”
Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Jolly F***ers at Jerk Dog Records
Tampa-area punk band Jolly F***ers will play two sets during the Village of the Arts Artwalk this Friday at Jerk Dog Records. The band employs tight rhythm and percussion and classic punk vocals for a fun and danceable sound.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Paul Cataldo Duo at Darwin Brewing Company
Paul Cataldo is a singer-songwriter with a folksy Americana sound.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Saturday
Renesito and Friends at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.
This Saturday, Avich will be joined by some talented friends accompanying him on piano, bass and vocals. A Cuban dance performance will round out the show.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $18 advance; $23 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Trevor Bystrom and Nat Langston at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
This week’s performers are Trevor Bystrom, a singer-songwriter with a political message, and Nat Langston, a fingerstyle blues guitar player.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
TH&C at Cortez Kitchen
TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
The Paul Brock Band at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Paul Brock is a button accordion and melodeon player whose music is regarded as some of the best in Ireland. Brock and his band blend “elements from American old time, bluegrass, French Canadian and other Celtic traditions.”
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Bradenton Gospel Boys at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, the Bradenton Gospel Boys will perform.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
