Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, take the stage. The Fabulous Two Tones perform oldies rock and roll, Motown disco and soul.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Halloween Bash at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
There’s a double-bill of local talent at Clancy’s this Friday night for the bar’s Halloween Bash. Bus Fulla Monkeys (danceable R&B, funk, soul and rock) and Whiskey Blind (rock and roll) will play.
Details: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Halloween Dance at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available). This week, Daniel Fugazzotto will perform for the club’s Halloween Dance.
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Renesito from Cuba at Cafe in the Park
Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.
Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Glass Onion Beatles Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Saturday
Frances Jones at Jerk Dog Records
St. Petersburg-based musician Frances Jones plays classic punk and rock and roll. This Saturday, Jones will provide the sonic backdrop for a pop-up Halloween art show at Jerk Dog Records in Village of the Arts.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.
Dean Johanesen at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing. Catch him this Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Eric Von’s Halloween Bash at Cortez Kitchen
Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter with years of Nashville experience. This Saturday, Von will host a Halloween Bash at Cortez Kitchen with a costume contest and holiday-themed drinks.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
Bamboo City at Motorworks Brewing
Koko Ray Hansen’s tropical quintet Bamboo City has roots in reggae and island music and features saxophones, flute, keys, guitar and vocals.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Sunday
Daymark at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Daymark is a trio of well-traveled and trained musicians using their craft to preserve the traditional music of Ireland. Flute, fiddle and guitar combine for spirited flights through Celtic music territory.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $18 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Steve Arvey at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Local blues legend Steve Arvey will perform during the Mattison’s City Grille Blues Brunch this Sunday on Bradenton Riverwalk.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. Seating is limited; reservations recommended. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
