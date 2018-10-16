Beer, dinner and helping animals. Take part Wednesday at this Bradenton restaurant

On Wednesday night, a special dining event at Mattison’s City Grille on Bradenton Riverwalk will serve up beer, food and help for local animals in need.
The restaurant is hosting a charity beer dinner and silent auction benefiting the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.
FoMCAS is a non-profit that raises funds and provides support for Manatee County Animal Services as well as education for pet adopters.
The event is exclusive to Mattison’s Bradenton waterfront location. It begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are about $64 each.
A three-course menu (plus appetizer and dessert) features course-by course beer pairings with brews from Lagunitas Brewing Company.
The California and Chicago based brewery is known for its creative takes on traditional craft beer styles and its role in bringing craft beer onto the national stage. Lagunitas also offers support to community nonprofits around the country, including many that support animals.
Appropriately, Lagunitas’ logo is a dog, and the brewery has an Instagram account dedicated exclusively to the pups of beer-lovers.
The menu for the beer dinner lists three varieties of pale ale (one of the brewery’s specialties) as well as a stout and a sour ale.
Food offerings include croquette, ceviche, duck confit salad and New York strip steak.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. $64.20.
Info: 941-896-9660. mattisons.com/lagunitas-beer-pairing-dinner.
