Bradenton Symphony Orchestra kicks off its third season Thursday. Here’s what’s in store

Classical music performances were once scarce in Manatee County, but there’s a new orchestra in town.
On Thursday night, State College of Florida’s Bradenton Symphony Orchestra enters its third season with a concert titled “Global Initiative.”
The show will take listeners on a trip around the world courtesy of some famous pieces of music: Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Richard Addinsell’s “Warsaw Concerto” and Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.”
Bradenton Symphony Orchestra brings SCF music students and talented community musicians together onstage, melding energy and experience.
The all-local ensemble has a professional and polished sound. And at $15 a ticket, the shows are a lot cheaper to attend than those offered by other area orchestras.
“There are many people in our service area who are excited to have their own symphony rather than having to drive to Sarasota to hear one,” said conductor Robyn Bell.
SCF faculty member Aza Torshkoeva will join the orchestra as a solo pianist for the first two pieces. Torshkoeva has won regional and international piano competitions in Russia, Finland and Florida, according to SCF.
A reception and music discussion with Torshkoeva and Bell will precede the show; refreshments will be served.
Program highlights for the rest of the season include Beethoven, Brahms, Handel, Mozart and music from the score of popular Netflix series “The Crown.” A Christmas concert with several other SCF musical groups is set for Dec. 6.
Bell says the orchestra is filling a need in the community for cultural arts entertainment, and Bradenton should know about it.
Find out more at bradentonsymphony.org.
Concert details: Reception: 6:30 p.m. in The Gallery at SCF (Building 11 North.) Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $15. Info: 941-752-5252. scf.edu/neel.
Comments