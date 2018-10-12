Parmesan cheese in New York, Sept. 8, 2018.
Parmesan cheese in New York, Sept. 8, 2018. ANDREW SCRIVANI NYT

You can try this world-famous gourmet cheese for free in Bradenton this weekend. Here’s where.

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 12, 2018 09:26 AM

Most of the Parmesan cheese on grocery store shelves is a mere imitation descended from the legendary foodstuff that inspired it: Parmigiano-Reggiano.

This Saturday, you can sample some of the world-famous cheese in Bradenton.

Fresh Market is hosting an in-store event with a cheese wheel cracking demonstration, a talk a with a cheese specialist and free samples of the cheese. Cheese wedges will also be on sale for about $17 a pound.

The event is happening simultaneously at 161 Fresh Market stores at noon on Saturday, including the Manatee Avenue and University Parkway locations.

Authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano comes from one of five regions in Italy and goes through a rigorous aging and quality verification process; the wheels of cheese even get an official seal from the Italian government.

The 95-pound wheels are valued at over $2,000.

Aged for up to two years, Parmigiano-Reggiano has a sharp, nutty and memorable flavor.

Many cheese makers now have offerings inspired by Parmigiano-Reggiano. You’ll just have to decide for yourself whether they measure up to the “King of Cheeses.”

Details: Noon Saturday. The Fresh Market, 6701 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton and 5251 University Pkwy., University Park. Free. Info: thefreshmarket.com.

