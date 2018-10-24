Feelin’ spooky? The ghoul’s guide to Halloween events around Bradenton

Halloween is Wednesday, Oct. 31, and the spooky celebrations are kicking off this weekend around Bradenton.
Here’s the Bradenton Herald’s guide to some of the best boos.
Haunted House of Hoops
State College of Florida’s basketball program is hosting some Halloween fun at SCF’s Manatee-Sarasota campus this Friday.
Haunted House of Hoops features a costume contest, games, dunking and three-point contests and a “trunk or treat.”
There will also be a haunted hallway in the gymnasium.
The event recommended for ages 6 to 14. It is free and open to the public.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Friday. Hal Chasey Gymnasium at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: scf.edu.
Halloween art show
Jerk Dog Records in Village of Arts will host a Halloween-themed art show this Saturday.
The show features the retro-inspired work of Hardison L. Collins III of JunkYard BeautyShop Art.
The event is BYOB; the candy is free.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.
Halloween “yappy” hour
Good Liquid Brewing Company will host a special happy hour this Friday in honor of Halloween. Patrons are invited to bring their dogs to the beer garden in costume and receive 10 percent off of the tab.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Manatee County.
Live music starts at 7 p.m. and JolliMax Asian-American food truck will be on site from 5:30-9 p.m.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton.
Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Howl’ween pet parade and costume contest
On Saturday, Bradenton Farmers’ Market will host one of its most popular events of the year: the Howl’ween pet parade for pups in costume.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Awards will be given for best overall costume, most scary, most creative, most funny and best pet with pet parent.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Spooktacular at Selby Gardens
Selby Gardens Spooktacular is lighthearted and educational Halloween fun that’s perfect for families. The event is free with admission and includes trick or treating, pumpkin decorating and a mad scientist experiment center.
Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring trick or treat bags.
Also check out the garden’s new display of carnivorous plants.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $20. Children 4-17: $10.
Info: selby.org.
Trick or treat in Village of the Arts
Elementary-age children are invited to trick or treat among the colorful cottages of Village of the Arts on Halloween night.
Expect to see lots of creative Halloween decorations and vibrant costumes.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Village of the Arts, Bradenton. Free.
Info: villageofthearts.com.
