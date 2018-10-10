Grammy-award winning Americana musician Jim Lauderdale performs at Fogartyville this Friday.
Grammy-award winning Americana musician Jim Lauderdale performs at Fogartyville this Friday. Scott Simontacchi Fogartyville
Grammy-award winning Americana musician Jim Lauderdale performs at Fogartyville this Friday. Scott Simontacchi Fogartyville

Entertainment

Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 10, 2018 08:35 AM

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

The Carolyn Davis Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.

This week, The Carolyn Davis Band takes the stage. The Carolyn Davis Band plays up-tempo music from the ‘50s and beyond.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Kettle of Fish and Katalyst at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

There’s a double-bill of local talent this Friday night at Clancy’s. Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll. Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Grant Peeples and Jim Lauderdale at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Grant Peeples is a singer-songwriter with a politically aware message.

Jim Lauderdale is a multi-Grammy award winning country, bluegrass and Americana musician.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Two of a Kind at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.

The Verge at 5 O’Clock Club

The Verge plays danceable party rock.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5. Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.

trailside phantoms.jpg
Trailside Phantoms will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Cafe in the Park in Sarasota.
Trailside Phantoms

The Trailside Phantoms at Cafe in the Park

Trailside Phantoms is a St. Petersburg-based string band that describes their sound as “American weird.”

Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.

Ari and the Alibis at Motorworks Brewing

Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a powerful mix.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Saturday

Bill Vinhage and Ty Kirkland at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bill Vinhage is an acoustic singer-songwriter.

Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

5minus3 at Cortez Kitchen

5minus3 is an acoustic duo that plays a little bit of everything. They cover musical territory from Americana and country to blues and The Beatles.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Petra and Teresa at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Petra and Teresa will perform traditional German music for Good Liquid’s Oktoberfest on Saturday.

Details: 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar

Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Dr. Dave Band at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar

Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.

  Comments  