It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

Comedian and aspiring politician Eddie Izzard is heading to Florida for an October 11 show at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Eddie Izzard at Van Wezel

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

British comedian, actor and aspiring politician Eddie Izzard is known for a surreal brand of comedy reminiscent of Monty Python. His Tursday stop at the Van Wezel is part of the “Believe Me” tour, which uses Izzard’s autobiography and a 2009 Emmy-nominated documentary about the comedian as source material.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $37-$62. Info: 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.

State College of Florida faculty member Aza Torshkoeva will perform as a guest soloist on piano for the first concert of the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra’s third season. SCF

Bradenton Symphony Orchestra goes global

You don’t have to drive to Sarasota to hear a good orchestra anymore.

The Bradenton Symphony Orchestra opens its third season this Thursday with a program called “Global Initiative.” Hear Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Richard Addinsell’s “Warsaw Concerto” and Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” performed by a talented ensemble of State College of Florida students and community members.

Guest solo pianist Aza Torshkoeva will join the orchestra for the first two pieces. A pre-concert reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the nearby art gallery.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $15. Info: 941-752-5252. scf.edu/neel.

Festival-goers browse shops and activities during the Hunsader Farms 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival in east Bradenton. The 27th Annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off this Saturday. Bradenton Herald file photo

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

Escape the city for a day of harvest-time fun at Hunsader Farms in east Bradenton.

Hunsader’s 27th annual Pumpkin Festival offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more family-friendly activities. There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday in October. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under free. Parking: $5. Info: 941-322-2168. hunsaderfarms.com.

Defending ITU Paratriathlon World Cup champion Amy Dixon (right). The ITU Paratriathlon World Cup starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Wagner Araujo ITU Media.

Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival

The inaugural Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival will happen this weekend at Nathan Benderson Park.

The festival will bring international triathletes to Sarasota to compete in standard and distance swimming, biking and running courses. Collegiate-level and age-group based competitions will also run.

Details: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free. Info: nathanbendersonpark.org.

A glass of Kumquat and Sour Orange Gose at The Good Liquid Brewing Co. Bradenton Herald file photo

“Good’toberfest” at Good Liquid Brewing

The Good Liquid Brewing Company will host a night of German-inspired fun on Saturday for Good’toberfest.

The event includes a selection of German beer, food by The Schnitzel Trailer Authentic German Food Truck and live German music. $15 will get you a one liter boot glass and a fill up; after that refills are $10 on select beers.

Details: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 14th St. W. Bradenton. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

“Keltoberfest” at Motorworks

Motorworks Brewing is also offering a different twist on Oktoberfest celebrations.

Keltoberfest will combine Celtic and German music and fare. Kilts and lederhosen recommended.

Details: 4-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Loving Hands Thrift Store will have a two-day grand opening celebration this Friday and Saturday. Loving Hands Thrift Store

Thrift store grand opening

Loving Hands Thrift Store will hold a grand opening this Friday and Saturday. The store has been open since July, but will celebrate an official opening with a ribbon cutting, snacks and special deals.

All proceeds from the thrift store’s sales go to Loving Hands Ministries, a program that aids men with drug, alcohol and other life-controlling issues.





Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Loving Hands Thrift Store, 719 Manatee Ave. E. Bradenton. Info: facebook.com/LovingHandsThriftStore.

Families spread out on the field at Ed Smith Stadium to watch a Halloween movie at the 2017 Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spectacular. Baltimore Orioles

Howl-O-Ween at Ed Smith Stadium

Get into the Halloween spirit a little early with a night at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

Howl-O-Ween includes Halloween-themed games for kids, a costume parade around the baseball diamond and a screening of “Hocus Pocus” on the the outfield video board. Concession stands will be open for the evening.

Details: 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. Free. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: mlb.com/orioles/spring-training/howloween.