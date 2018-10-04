Listen Up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Memphis Rub Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
Clancy’s has live music 6-7 days a week. This Friday, Memphis Rub Band takes the stage. Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Tumbledown House at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
San Francisco band Tumbledown House will visit Sarasota this Friday for a show at Fogartyville. The band plays a jazzy brand of parlor pop that is all their own.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $18 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Mellotones at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio at 5’O Clock Club
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio play bluesy rock with soulful vocals.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5. Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.
Messenger Band at Cortez Clam Factory
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.
Kettle of Fish at Gilligan’s Island Bar & Grill
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Gilligan’s Island Bar & Grill, 5253 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: gilligansislandbar.com.
Saturday
Syl Vee at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Syl Vee is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who covers a lot of musical territory with skill and passion.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Buzz Factor at Cortez Kitchen
Buzz Factor plays high-energy rock and roll covers of songs from the 1970s to the 2000s.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes at Darwin Brewing Company
Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes play folky acoustic music featuring guitar and dual female vocals.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Victoria Ginty & Ladyhawke at Motorworks Brewing
Victoria Ginty and her band Ladyhawke combine blues, Americana, R&B and country into good time music.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 8-12 p.m. Saturday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
Koko Ray and Karma and Pirates on Tap
Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Sunday
Synia Caroll at Starlite Room
Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Comments