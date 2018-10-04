There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
Entertainment

Your weekend: Farmers’ market, plant sales and more fall fun around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 04, 2018 05:00 AM

Fall Festival of Music

The music students of State College of Florida will make their fall debut with a festival of music this Thursday. Hear SCF’s guitar ensemble, concert and chamber choirs, big band, jazz combo and symphonic band performing classic and modern pieces.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $10. Students and staff: $5. Info: 941-752-5252. scf.edu/Neel.

zwFarmersMarket02.JPG
There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
Herald File Photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market returns from its summer hiatus this weekend. Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more. Let’s hope the first fall breeze makes an appearance, too...

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

1020_brlo_palmasola_2.JPG
The 20th annual Palma Sola Botanical Park Plant Sale is this Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Palma Sola plant sale

Palma Sola Botanical Park’s 20th Annual Plant Sale happens this Saturday. Vendors will sell plants, garden-related items, crafts and art at the park. After you shop, check out the 10-acre park’s collection of rare and unusual subtropical plants.

Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Info: 941-761-2866. palmasolabp.org.

Master gardener plant sale

Palma Sola isn’t the only stop for plants this weekend. The master gardeners of Manatee County’s Agriculture and Extension Service are hosting a plant fair on Saturday featuring good deals on Florida-friendly plants, including natives, shrubs, vines, herbs, orchids, butterfly plants, vegetables and more. The first 50 customers will receive free native seedlings.

Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Cooperative Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Cash and checks only. Info: 941-722-4524. sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/manatee.

village
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts and specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920s cottages.
Bradenton Herald file photo

October Art Walk

Village of the Arts’ popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food and music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: villageofthearts.com.

Ringling Underground

Ringling Underground is \Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art. The event is always free for college students with a valid ID.

This month’s Underground features performances by LANNDS, an indie-electronic project from Jacksonville, Glove, a new wave synth band from Tampa and Sarasota hip-hop group N.I.C.E. Collective.

Bring your Florida ID and get signed up to vote, if you haven’t yet.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $15 Ages 6-17: $5. Free with valid student ID. Info: ringling.org.

