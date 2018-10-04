Your weekend: Farmers’ market, plant sales and more fall fun around Bradenton

Fall Festival of Music
The music students of State College of Florida will make their fall debut with a festival of music this Thursday. Hear SCF’s guitar ensemble, concert and chamber choirs, big band, jazz combo and symphonic band performing classic and modern pieces.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $10. Students and staff: $5. Info: 941-752-5252. scf.edu/Neel.
Bradenton Farmers’ Market
The Bradenton Farmers’ Market returns from its summer hiatus this weekend. Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more. Let’s hope the first fall breeze makes an appearance, too...
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Palma Sola plant sale
Palma Sola Botanical Park’s 20th Annual Plant Sale happens this Saturday. Vendors will sell plants, garden-related items, crafts and art at the park. After you shop, check out the 10-acre park’s collection of rare and unusual subtropical plants.
Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Info: 941-761-2866. palmasolabp.org.
Master gardener plant sale
Palma Sola isn’t the only stop for plants this weekend. The master gardeners of Manatee County’s Agriculture and Extension Service are hosting a plant fair on Saturday featuring good deals on Florida-friendly plants, including natives, shrubs, vines, herbs, orchids, butterfly plants, vegetables and more. The first 50 customers will receive free native seedlings.
Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Cooperative Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Cash and checks only. Info: 941-722-4524. sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/manatee.
October Art Walk
Village of the Arts’ popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food and music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: villageofthearts.com.
Ringling Underground
Ringling Underground is \Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art. The event is always free for college students with a valid ID.
This month’s Underground features performances by LANNDS, an indie-electronic project from Jacksonville, Glove, a new wave synth band from Tampa and Sarasota hip-hop group N.I.C.E. Collective.
Bring your Florida ID and get signed up to vote, if you haven’t yet.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $15 Ages 6-17: $5. Free with valid student ID. Info: ringling.org.
