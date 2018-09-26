It’s Your Weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Braden River Bluegrass Festival
The annual Braden River Bluegrass Festival at Linger Lodge is back.
Enjoy live music from local bluegrass bands, shop vendors and throw down on some smoked pulled pork sandwiches.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. $13; kids 10 and under are free. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Beer garden bazaar
Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features up to 30 local vendors spread out under the oak tree.
Explore local arts and crafts, sip a beer, grab a bite from the food truck and listen to live music from Koko Ray & The Keepers from 7-11 p.m.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Shorts out loud
Meet up at the library and listen to interesting short stories read aloud by locals.
Saturday’s reading will feature David Anson, Professor of English at State College of Florida, and acoustic music by local artist Undine Shorey.
The event is sponsored by The Friends of Central Library.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Free. Info: mymanatee.org/library.
Hawaiian guitar licks
Yes, Weird Al Yankovic’s long-time guitarist happens to play some mean Hawaiian fingerstyle guitar — and he also happens to be in town on Friday.
Listen to to him strum in the intimate listening room at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info:
wslr.org/fogartyville.
Haunted hike
Hike it Florida will lead a walk through Bradenton with a haunted twist.
Explore hidden corners of downtown Bradenton as guides share documented and personal experiences of the historical area, and possibly catch a glimpse of the town’s “former residents.”
Details: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hike begins at Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. $15. Info: Pre-registration required. Sign up at hikeitflorida.com.
Anne of Green Gables
This is the last weekend of Manatee Performing Art Center’s production of Anne of Green Gables.
In this story of the early 20th century, a farmer decides to adopt an orphan to help out on the farm, but when the orphan arrives it turns out to be feisty Anne.
The show is full of laughs.
Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $33-$40. Info: 941-748-5875; manateeperformingartscenter.com.
