Listen Up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of ‘80s and ‘90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Jim Kimo West at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Jim “Kimo” West is a long-time collaborator with “Weird Al” Yankovic. West will showcase his skill with Hawaiian fingerstyle guitar-playing in the intimate listening room at Fogartyville.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Von Strantz at Darwin Brewing Company
Von Strantz is a touring sister duo performing haunting folk arrangements featuring guitar, strings, keyboard and harmony.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Daniel Fugazzotto at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Whiskey Blind at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
Clancy’s has live music 6-7 days a week. This Friday, Whiskey Blind takes the stage. Whiskey Blind is a four-piece rock and roll band.
Details: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Saturday
Damon Shinn at Cortez Clam Factory
Damon Shinn plays a little bit of everything, including Americana, country, funk, jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae and rock.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.
Messenger Band at Motorworks Brewing
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Vinyl Lovers Trio at Starlite Room
Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Terry Helm at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Terry Helm plays solo acoustic shows spanning country, southern rock and blues rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Johnny Rawls at Cortez Kitchen
Johnny Rawls is a touring soul and blues singer and guitarist.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Hatley Band at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Hatley Band plays original country music, plus favorites from the rock, country and oldies catalog that crowds can sing along to.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Sunday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
