Burt Reynolds talks in Palmetto about his new movie

The screen icon talks about his role in "And Then There Was Light," which is filming now in Palmetto
The screen icon talks about his role in "And Then There Was Light," which is filming now in Palmetto
Actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82

September 06, 2018 03:19 PM

Movie star Burt Reynolds, known for films such a “Deliverance” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” has died Thursday morning.

Reynolds’ manager said the Academy Award-nominated actor died at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He was 82 years old.

Reynolds was an alum of Florida State University, where he was a football player in the late 1950s.

In 2016, Reynolds visited Manatee County to film an independent movie, “And Then There Was Light.” The film, which featured Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, has not been released, according to the Internet Movie Database.

A new movie about a young girl who loses her eyesight will feature Southeastern Guide Dogs, along with actors Burt Reynolds and Amy Smart.

