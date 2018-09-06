Remembering Reynolds: 10 classic Burt Reynolds roles worth revisiting

Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.
Reynolds called Florida home for most of his youth, graduating from Palm Beach High School and going on to play football at Florida State University before starting down an unexpected career path toward acting.
Most of Reynolds films are fast and funny, allowing his quirky personality to shine through in car chases, tussles with the law and goofy sports scenarios.
There’s no better way to honor the actor’s legacy than revisiting some of his classic moments on the screen.
Here are 10 of Reynolds’ most memorable roles:
1. Bo Darville (Bandit) in “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977)
Classic quote: “For the good old American life: For the money, for the glory, and for the fun ... mostly for the money.”
2. Paul “Wrecking” Crewe in “The Longest Yard” (1974)
Classic quote: “The most important thing to remember is: to protect your quarterback — ME!”
3. Jack Horner in “Boogie Nights” (1997)
Classic quote: “We’re about to make film history, right here ... on videotape.”
4. Lewis Medlock in “Deliverance” (1972)
Classic quote: “You don’t beat it. You don’t beat this river ...”
5. Mike Murphy in “City Heat” (1984)
Classic quote: “Look, do me a favor, don’t save my life anymore!”
6. J.J. McClure in “The Cannonball Run” (1981)
Classic quote: “Listen to what I’m telling you. You go find a doctor. Get me Dr. Kildare. Get me Dr. Livingston. Get me Dr. Frankenstein. Just get me a doctor! Go where the — go where the doctors hang out.”
7. Sgt. Thomas Sharky in “Sharky’s Machine” (1981)
Classic quote: “You know Frisco, when we used to flush the toilet upstairs, we always wondered where it came to ...”
8. Billy Clyde Puckett in “Semi-Tough” (1977)
Classic quote (referring to a football player in a tuxedo): “Now who says that clothes don’t make the man? That’s a well-dressed phone booth!”
9. Nate Scarborough in “The Longest Yard” (2005)
10. Wood Newton in “Evening Shade” (1990-1994)
Also keep an eye out for “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” a new Quentin Tarantino film set to be released in 2019. The film tells the story of the Manson Family murders and features Reynolds as one of the key players in the incident.
