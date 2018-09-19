It’s your weekend: A guide to fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Food truck rally at The Good Liquid
The Good Liquid Brewing Co. will hold a food truck rally on Saturday.
Seven food trucks will set up in the parking lot in front of the brewery with tasty offerings including burgers, noodle bowls, waffles, barbecue and tacos.
Solo acoustic-rock act Brett Wilkins will perform. The event is kid- and dog-friendly.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
‘The Unexpected Guest’ on Anna Maria Island
The Island Players will kick off its 70th season with a production of mystery writer Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest.”
A cast of local talent will star in the chilling tale of family secrets.
Details: Sept. 20-30. Island Players Community Theatre, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. $20. Info: 941 778-5755. theislandplayers.org.
Shuffleboard social
A free shuffleboard social will happen Saturday at Ballard Park in Bradenton.
If you’ve never played before, you’re in luck; equipment and lessons are provided.
All ages are welcome. Bring your own drinks in a non-glass container.
Details: Ballard Park, 1525 Ballard Park Dr., Bradenton. Info: 941-747-6184.
Smithsonian Museum Day
Smithsonian Magazine is hosting its annual museum day on Saturday.
Download one free ticket for one museum of your choice with a valid email address. Each ticket provides free admission for two guests.
Locally, South Florida Museum and The Ringling are participating, and over the Sunshine Skyway you can get free admission to the Florida Holocaust Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts and Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg.
Details: Saturday. One free ticket for one museum per valid email address. Info: smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
French art at The Ringling
A special exhibit of French art from the 16th through 19th centuries is currently on display at The Ringling.
See drawings, prints and paintings from some of the world’s finest private collections.
Details: Through Dec. 2. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $5-$25. Info: ringling.org.
Antiques, arts and crafts
The Mixon Fruit Farms monthly public fair features vendors of all kinds.
Add a ride on the Orange Blossom Tram; it’s $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free. mixon.com.
