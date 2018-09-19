Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays modern and classic country like George Strait, Martina McBride and Alan Jackson.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Bill Buchman at Cafe in the Park
Bill Buchman plays modern jazz, Latin jazz, blues, swing and more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Shift Change Band at Cortez Clam Factory
Shift Change Band plays classic rock and music to dance to.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.
Michael Mac Band at Darwin Brewing Company
Michael Mac has a long history as a touring and local musician. His current band plays bluesy rock influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Kathy & Paul at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Memphis Rub at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Saturday
Brett Wilkins Music at The Good Liquid
Brett Wilkins plays solo acoustic rock inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Grateful Dead.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Karen and Jimmy Band at Motorworks Brewing
The Karen and Jimmy Band plays Americana, blues, classic rock, country and music to dance to.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Vinyl Lovers Trio at Starlite Room
Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Starlite Room, 5148 Ocean Blvd.,1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.
Kettle of Fish at Blue Rooster
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $5. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Motel Funk at Caddy’s at the Pointe
Motel Funk plays many genres with a lot of rhythm and tight harmonies.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.
Sunday
TH&C at Cortez Kitchen
TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Mike Tozier at Siesta Key Oyster Bar
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Comments