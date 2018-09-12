Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.

This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

DOVYDAS at Cafe in the Park

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension. Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.

Blues to Blackstreet at Cortez Clam Factory

Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.

The Bedlam Band at Cortez Kitchen

The Bedlam Band plays upbeat rock music that’s perfect for dancing.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Laurie and Rusty Wright at Darwin Brewing Company

Couple Laurie and Rusty Wright have a full band, but they also perform as a guitar-driven duo with a flair for roots rock.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

The DiveBombers at The Good Liquid

The Divebombers is a three-piece band playing rockabilly and classic country in style.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Mellotones at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.

Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn

Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

Kettle of Fish and Katalyst at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

There’s a double-bill of local talent this Friday night at Clancy’s. Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll. Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Saturday

Vinyl Lovers Trio at Starlite Room

Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Starlite Room, 5148 Ocean Blvd.,1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.

Saint Tone Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk

The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke at Motorworks Brewing

Victoria Ginty and her band Ladyhawke combine blues, Americana, R&B and country into good time music.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Backtrack Blues Band at The Blue Rooster

Backtrack Blues Band is a skillfull five-piece that’s been laying the blues on Tampa Bay since the ‘80s.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Beat Street at Caddy’s at the Pointe

Beat Street plays classic rock and roll from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.

Sunday

Hatley Band at Siesta Key Oyster Bar

Hatley Band plays original country music, plus favorites from the rock, country and oldies catalog that crowds can sing along to.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Sunday. 5238 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: skob.com.

Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.