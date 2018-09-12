There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
By
Up Next
From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
By

Entertainment

It’s your weekend: A guide to fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

September 12, 2018 10:16 AM

Guy Paints 2018 small.jpg
Artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will appear for a fan meet and greet at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sarasota this Saturday.
Guy Harvey

Meet Guy Harvey

Marine life artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will hold a meet and greet at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sarasota on Saturday. Harvey will talk with fans and autograph merchandise.

Details: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Dick’s Sporting Goods, 181 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Info: facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey.

tt_main
Tour downtown Bradenton and hear tales from its past on Saturday with Hike it Florida.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Haunted hike

Hike it Florida will lead a walk through Bradenton with a haunted twist.

Explore hidden corners of downtown Bradenton as guides share documented and personal experiences of the historical area, and possibly catch a glimpse of the town’s “former residents.”

Details: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hike begins at Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. $15. Info: Pre-registration required. Sign up at hikeitflorida.com.

DennisBlair.jpg
Comedian Dennis Blair is making a five day, seven show stop at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota.
McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Dennis Blair at McCurdy’s

Dennis Blair’s comedy combines musical performance, stand-up and spontaneous creation.

Details: Wednesday-Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $18-$21. Info: 941-925-3869. mccurdyscomedy.com.

WBTT_Tribute to Aretha_Naarai and Teresa.jpg
Returning to Sarasota to perform in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s ‘Salute to the Queen: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin’ are Naarai Jacobs (left) and Teresa Stanley.
Courtesy of WBTT

A tribute to the Queen of Soul

West Coast Black Theatre Troupe is putting on a special tribute concert in honor of the late Aretha Franklin.

“Salute to the Queen: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” will feature vocalist Naarai Jacobs and founding Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe member Teresa Stanley in a narrated showcase of Franklin’s best-loved songs.

Details: Wednesday-Saturday. West Coast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. $20-$39. Info: 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org.

village
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts and specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Get your yard sale on

Every third Saturday of the month, residents of the Village of the Arts in downtown Bradenton host a community yard sale.

The sale is casual affair, usually beginning around 11 a.m. and ending in the evening.

In addition to typical yard sale finds, there are occasionally new works of art for sale.

Who knows, an artist’s trash could be your treasure.

Details: 11 a.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts. Info: facebook.com/groups/villageconnectors.

Dr. Dave Band Promo Photo.JPG
The Dr. Dave Band will perform a free concert this Friday on the Bayside Lawn at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Friday Fest at Van Wezel

Van Wezel’s Performing Arts Hall’s free summer concert series is back this week with live outdoor music.

Sprawl out on the Bayside Lawn at the Van Wezel and enjoy the music of Dr. Dave Band, a high-energy blend of Southern rock and bluegrass. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. If the weather is bad, the event moves indoors.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. No outside food and drink allowed. Info: vanwezel.org.

  Comments  