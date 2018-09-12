It’s your weekend: A guide to fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Meet Guy Harvey
Marine life artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will hold a meet and greet at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sarasota on Saturday. Harvey will talk with fans and autograph merchandise.
Details: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Dick’s Sporting Goods, 181 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Info: facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey.
Haunted hike
Hike it Florida will lead a walk through Bradenton with a haunted twist.
Explore hidden corners of downtown Bradenton as guides share documented and personal experiences of the historical area, and possibly catch a glimpse of the town’s “former residents.”
Details: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hike begins at Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. $15. Info: Pre-registration required. Sign up at hikeitflorida.com.
Dennis Blair at McCurdy’s
Dennis Blair’s comedy combines musical performance, stand-up and spontaneous creation.
Details: Wednesday-Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $18-$21. Info: 941-925-3869. mccurdyscomedy.com.
A tribute to the Queen of Soul
West Coast Black Theatre Troupe is putting on a special tribute concert in honor of the late Aretha Franklin.
“Salute to the Queen: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” will feature vocalist Naarai Jacobs and founding Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe member Teresa Stanley in a narrated showcase of Franklin’s best-loved songs.
Details: Wednesday-Saturday. West Coast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. $20-$39. Info: 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Get your yard sale on
Every third Saturday of the month, residents of the Village of the Arts in downtown Bradenton host a community yard sale.
The sale is casual affair, usually beginning around 11 a.m. and ending in the evening.
In addition to typical yard sale finds, there are occasionally new works of art for sale.
Who knows, an artist’s trash could be your treasure.
Details: 11 a.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts. Info: facebook.com/groups/villageconnectors.
Friday Fest at Van Wezel
Van Wezel’s Performing Arts Hall’s free summer concert series is back this week with live outdoor music.
Sprawl out on the Bayside Lawn at the Van Wezel and enjoy the music of Dr. Dave Band, a high-energy blend of Southern rock and bluegrass. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. If the weather is bad, the event moves indoors.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. No outside food and drink allowed. Info: vanwezel.org.
