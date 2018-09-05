Do you have a Manatee County library card? There’s a free ticket with your name on it.

Brush off that library card.

Manatee County Libraries are offering a special deal for card holders in good standing this September in honor of Library Card Sign-up Month.

Each card holder is entitled to one pass for a free visit to the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, good for groups of up to four people.

“We hope this is the start of a program where our customers can gain access to many more cultural and entertainment points of interest throughout our beautiful county that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend,” said Glenda Lammers with Mantee Libraries in a press release.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK A new app called Pathways allows museum-goers to interact with exhibits and complete unique tours on almost any subject at South Florida Museum in Bradenton.

South Florida Museum is home to exhibits exploring Florida’s history, a planetarium and an aquarium. The museum recently unveiled a new app that allows users to take self-guided tours that connect exhibits to tell stories about the state’s past.

The museum passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is best not to delay.

Card holders can also call their local library branch to put a pass on hold.

For those without a library card, there is still time to sign up and take advantage of the deal.

Library cards come with a lot of other perks, too.

In addition to books, the Manatee Library System loans out e-books, audio recordings, streaming music and movies, educational tools, literacy kits, and even fishing poles and telescopes.

To find out more about the offer or how to sign up for a library card, call your local library branch:

▪ Downtown Central: 941-748-5555

▪ Braden River: 941-727-6079

▪ Island: 941-778-6341

▪ Palmetto: 941-722-3333

▪ Rocky Bluff: 941-723-4821

▪ South Manatee: 941-755-3892