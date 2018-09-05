Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Jack Tamburine at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, Jack Tamburine takes the stage. The two-piece lends its lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Jah Movement at Music on Main
Jah Movement plays reggae, top 40, rhythm and blues, funk and soul.
Details: 6-9 P.M. Friday. Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton.
Renesito from Cuba at Cafe in the Park
Guitar player Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.
Messenger Band at Cortez Kitchen
Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Pedro Arevalo at Darwin Brewing Company
Pedro Arevalo provides bass and vocals for the Dickey Betts Band, and his solo music is not too shabby either.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Eric Yoder at The Good Liquid
Eric Yoder, frontman of local band Speak Easy, will play a solo acoustic set.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Two of a Kind at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Yesterdayze at Motorworks Brewing
Yesterdayze plays ‘60s hits including everything from Motown to British Invasion.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Ari and the Alibis at The Blue Rooster
Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a powerful mix.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
The Divebombers at Caddy’s at the Pointe
The Divebombers is a three-piece band playing rockabilly and classic country in style.
Details: Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.
Al Fuller Band at Cortez Clam Factory
Al Fuller plays blues, folk and beach music laced with skillful guitar work.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.
Sunday
Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
The Verge at Peggy’s Corral
The Verge plays blues rock, Southern rock and classic rock from the ‘70s to now.
Details: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
Mike Tozier at Hub Baja Grill
Mike Tozier is a singer-songwriter from Sarasota performing solo acoustic music.
Details: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Hub Baja Grill, 5148 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key. No cover. Info: thehubsiestakey.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Comments