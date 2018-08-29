Listen up, Bradenton: There are plenty of live music options around the area this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Thursday
2 Far South at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, 2 Far South will take the stage. 2 Far South is a duo slinging country, classic rock and Motown hits.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. 941-778-9088.
Koko and Karma Duo at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Koko Ray and Karma of Koko Ray and The Keepers will play their blend of acoustic music in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Storm Surge at Cortez Clam Factory
Storm Surge is a four-piece band playing classic rock.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. clamfactory.com.
Eric Von at Cortez Kitchen
Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter who recently spent three years playing and recording music in Nashville.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Katalyst at Peggy’s Corral
Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. peggyscorral.net.
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio play bluesy rock with soulful vocals.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
John Rinell at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
The Greg Billings Band at 5 O’Clock Club
The Greg Billings band is comprised of experienced musicians with history in the music industry. The band puts out a soulful classic rock sound.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. No cover. facebook.com/5oclockclub.
Schmitz Brothers Band at Darwin Brewing Company
The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twin Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W. Bradenton. darwinbrewingco.com.
Dr. Dave Band at Island Time Bar and Grill
Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. islandtimebarandgrill.com.
Ship of Fools at Growlers Pub
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. growlersonline.com.
Sunday
Truality at Blue Rooster
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. blueroostersrq.com.
Jack Tamburine at Clancy’s
Clancy’s has live music every night of the week. This Sunday, Jack Tamburine takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. clancysirishsportspub.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
