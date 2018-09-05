It’s your weekend: A guide to fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Village of the Arts Artwalk Weekend
The theme for September’s Artwalk Weekend is “Sea You in September,” and it’s inspired by the underwater world of the Gulf Coast region.
Check out the oceanic art that the Village’s crafters have created, browse galleries, grab a bite to eat and explore fun activities such as healing arts and gemstone mining.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. More info: villageofthearts.com.
Undine Shorey at Ortygia Restaurant
Undine Shorey is a talented Florida musician who plays violin and guitar and sings.
This Friday, Shorey will play at Ortygia Restaurant during Artwalk.
Reservations are highly recommended to get a spot for the show.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Ortygia Restaurant, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton. Info: 941-741-8646. ortygiarestaurant.com.
Music on Main
Local reggae greats Jah Movement will play during this Friday’s Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street. The event will benefit the local non-profit Animal Network.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton. Free. Info: lakewoodranch.com/event/music-on-main.
Florida watercolors
ArtCenter Manatee’s annual juried showing of the Florida Water Color Society kicks off this Friday. See 100 works of art selected from 600 entries that apply watercolor in diverse and mindblowing ways.
Details: Sept. 7 through Oct. 26. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: artcentermanatee.org.
Ringling Underground
The first Ringling Underground of the season is this Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art. The event is always free for college students with a valid ID.
This month’s underground features special performances of VOLUMES, an installation that combines light and sound.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $15. Free with valid student ID. Info: ringling.org.
Read More
Becoming Dr. Ruth
Everyone knows Dr. Ruth for her witty and helpful advice on sensitive subjects, but how did she become a cultural fixture?
“Becoming Dr. Ruth” answers that question with a humorous, honest and uplifting look at Dr. Ruth’s life.
The one-woman show runs through Sunday at Manatee Performing Arts Center.
Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27. 941-748-5875. Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Comments