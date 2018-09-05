It’s your weekend: A guide to fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts and specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages. Bradenton Herald file photo

Village of the Arts Artwalk Weekend

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The theme for September’s Artwalk Weekend is “Sea You in September,” and it’s inspired by the underwater world of the Gulf Coast region.

Check out the oceanic art that the Village’s crafters have created, browse galleries, grab a bite to eat and explore fun activities such as healing arts and gemstone mining.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. More info: villageofthearts.com.

Undine Shorey will perform this Friday at Ortygia Restaurant during Village of the Arts Artwalk. Courtesy of Undine Shorey

Undine Shorey at Ortygia Restaurant

Undine Shorey is a talented Florida musician who plays violin and guitar and sings.

This Friday, Shorey will play at Ortygia Restaurant during Artwalk.

Reservations are highly recommended to get a spot for the show.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Ortygia Restaurant, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton. Info: 941-741-8646. ortygiarestaurant.com.

Local reggae band Jah Movement, pictured, will play Friday during Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch. Courtesy of Jah Movement

Music on Main

Local reggae greats Jah Movement will play during this Friday’s Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street. The event will benefit the local non-profit Animal Network.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton. Free. Info: lakewoodranch.com/event/music-on-main.

“Dynamics,” by Dee Roberts, is one of the paintings that will be on display during ArtCenter Manatee’s annual exhibit of works by the Florida Watercolor Society. The exhibit runs September 7 through October 26, 2018. ArtCenter Manatee

Florida watercolors

ArtCenter Manatee’s annual juried showing of the Florida Water Color Society kicks off this Friday. See 100 works of art selected from 600 entries that apply watercolor in diverse and mindblowing ways.

Details: Sept. 7 through Oct. 26. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: artcentermanatee.org.

Every drummer that plays during the VOLUMES exhibit will use the same simple drum kit. Courtesy of The Ringling

Ringling Underground

The first Ringling Underground of the season is this Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art. The event is always free for college students with a valid ID.

This month’s underground features special performances of VOLUMES, an installation that combines light and sound.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $15. Free with valid student ID. Info: ringling.org.

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” is a one-woman-show that recounts the dramatic life story of Karola Ruth Siegel. Courtesy of Manatee Performing Arts Center

Becoming Dr. Ruth

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth for her witty and helpful advice on sensitive subjects, but how did she become a cultural fixture?

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” answers that question with a humorous, honest and uplifting look at Dr. Ruth’s life.

The one-woman show runs through Sunday at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27. 941-748-5875. Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.